/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:39 AM
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Belleville, IL
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5793 Brett Michael
5793 Brett Michael Ln, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER AND SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE Nestled in a beautiful, wooded location off of Frank Scott Parkway, The Oaks of Dutch Hollow is a 77-unit apartment community, which offers
Results within 1 mile of Belleville
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2520 EASTVIEW Drive
2520 Eastview Drive, St. Clair County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
910 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Eastview Subdivision, 13 x 12 Living Room, 14 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Walks Out to Back Patio and Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 11 Master Bedroom with Private
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
9 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
19 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
9 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1104 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
13 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/eAlUtCTYjtY 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
940 Evan Drive
940 Evan Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
201 LEE Drive
201 Lee Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1152 sqft
Two Story Apartment, Main Floor Provides 19 x 14 Living Room, 17 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Half Bathroom and Laundry Area, Stairwell with Skylight, 16 x 11 First Bedroom and 11 x 10 Second
1 of 12
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
501 PONDEROSA Avenue
501 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master
1 of 1
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 28 at 06:54am
31 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
16 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1281 sqft
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 28 at 06:49am
$
28 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
10 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
Downtown St.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
5 Units Available
Lafayette Square
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
12 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1029 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
$
25 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 24 at 03:48am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 28 at 06:26am
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
314 West Main 314 West Main
314 West Main Street, Mascoutah, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
314 West Main 314 West Main Available 07/07/20 Available in April: 2 Bed 2 Bath - Available in April. This 2 bed 2 bath will not last long Hardwood floors Full finished basement Great school district. Minutes to SAFB, Belleville and shopping.
1 of 21
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
LaSalle Park
1047 Lafayette Ave. #A
1047 Lafayette Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1345 sqft
Soulard Sweet Spot - Property Id: 258073 Newly rehabbed open floor plan loftstyle condo. 2 bedrooms with open loft, 2 baths, soaring windows, brand new kitchen and appliances. 1 gated parking spot and plentiful quiet side street parking.
1 of 16
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1219 Washington Ave #520
1219 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very Updated all electric, 2 Bed 2 Bath Loft! Floor to Ceiling Bedroom Walls! - LARGE space! Enjoy an Awesome view of Downtown on the building's Rooftop Patio! The bedrooms have floor to ceiling walls...
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Lafayette Square
1736 Nicholson
1736 Nicholson Place, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
600 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom unit in Lafayette Square. Newly renovated. Newer floors, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and stainless steel refrigerator. Both bedrooms are in the basement. Gas fireplace and a balcony.
Similar Pages
Belleville 1 BedroomsBelleville 2 BedroomsBelleville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelleville 3 BedroomsBelleville Apartments with Balcony
Belleville Apartments with GarageBelleville Apartments with GymBelleville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelleville Apartments with ParkingBelleville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL