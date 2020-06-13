Apartment List
88 Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
5 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$900
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
The Legacy
14 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
1 Bedroom
$820
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1227 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$901
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
11 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$683
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$849
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Somerset
14 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$696
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1055 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Watrous South
5 Units Available
Wakonda
1800 Watrous Ave, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$667
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$656
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Wakonda Village and Manor located in Des Moines, Iowa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$855
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Southwestern Hills
2 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
Southwoods Knolls
1 Unit Available
Plaza 50
640 South 50th Street, West Des Moines, IA
Studio
$791
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Plaza 50 in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Salisbury Oaks
2 Units Available
The 4220 Grand Apartments
4220 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near parks and the Des Moines Art Center. This community features a green area with ample space, a sun deck and a pool. Located near universities and dining. A patio or balcony provided.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1309 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arbor Peak
3 Units Available
The 31st Street Apartments
500 31st St, Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
A charming home near the downtown area and several universities. Large balconies and spacious layouts provided. On-site parking and laundry facilities. Pet-friendly. Near entertainment and shops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ingersoll Park
1 Unit Available
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Oaks Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Burr Oaks Dr #1003
811 Burr Oaks Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1255 sqft
811 Burr Oaks Dr #1003 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Townhome in Gated Community in West Des Moines - Check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Watrous South
1 Unit Available
4924 SW 14th St
4924 Southwest 14th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
988 sqft
This upper level duplex provides the resident with a great open living room, kitchen with dining area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom to live comfortably in. The unit also comes with a rear deck, attached garage stall and laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Indianola Hills
1 Unit Available
503 Loomis Ave
503 Loomis Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
796 sqft
503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
237 Gepke Parkway
237 Gepke Parkway, Warren County, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
Beautiful Home with Finished Basement - Call this home today, beautifully remodeled home with finished basement and 2 stall garage. Features hardwood floors, 2 living rooms, finished basement, deck, and 2 stall garage.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
14 Units Available
Bristol Ridge
4435 86th St, Urbandale, IA
1 Bedroom
$707
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bristol Ridge in Urbandale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
Downtown Des Moines
3 Units Available
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1965 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
2 Units Available
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Brooke in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
Studio
$937
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,174
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
92 West
1770 92nd St., West Des Moines, IA
1 Bedroom
$834
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 92 West in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Norwalk, IA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norwalk renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

