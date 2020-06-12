/
2 bedroom apartments
97 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwalk, IA
The Legacy
15 Units Available
High Pointe
1900 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
2 Bedrooms
$920
968 sqft
This welcoming community provides ample privacy. Features include bike trails, a fitness center, business center and a resort-like pool. Each apartment offers newer appliances and a spacious floor plan.
5 Units Available
Legacy Landing
2701 Cedar St, Norwalk, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
882 sqft
Achieve a life of style and luxury at Legacy Landing. Open floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities define the contemporary lifestyle residents enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Norwalk
28 Units Available
Cityville on 9th
550 Southwest 9th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1152 sqft
At Cityville, the energy of Des Moines is right at your fingertips but you have the space and amenities of the suburbs, and quick access to area hot spots like Gray's Lake, bike trails, and baseball at Principal Park.
Waterbury
1 Unit Available
5050 Ingersoll Ave
5050 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$799
850 sqft
Garden level apartment with private entrance. Cute apartment available in prime area on Ingersoll Ave. Parking space included! Located close to everything at 5050 Ingersoll. Super cute building with availability as a rarity! Heat included.
3 Units Available
Signature Place
210 S Prairie View Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
986 sqft
Find quality living in a prime West Des Moines, IA, location. Signature Place offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes near West Glen and Jordan Creek Town Center.
Southwestern Hills
2 Units Available
The Village at Grey's Lake
2270 Bell Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Grey's Lake in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Somerset
15 Units Available
Somerset Apartments
6620 Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$714
873 sqft
AN APARTMENT COMMUNITY OFFERING THE COMFORT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR.An apartment community in Des Moines offering the comfort you have been looking for.
13 Units Available
Hamlet
2210 Ep True Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$747
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamlet in West Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southwestern Hills
10 Units Available
Weston Park Apartments
4200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$820
920 sqft
Welcome home to Weston Park Apartments in Des Moines, Iowa! Our ideal Southwest Des Moines location is perfect for people who enjoy a short commute to downtown Des Moines, but still treasure a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Salisbury Oaks
2 Units Available
The 4220 Grand Apartments
4220 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
833 sqft
Near parks and the Des Moines Art Center. This community features a green area with ample space, a sun deck and a pool. Located near universities and dining. A patio or balcony provided.
Southwestern Hills
4 Units Available
Park Avenue by Broadmoor
4400 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1031 sqft
Experience the best at Park Avenue by Broadmoor. Inside our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, you can make yourself at home and enjoy apartment living at its finest.
4 Units Available
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1097 sqft
West Des Moines apartments with European-style kitchens, just off I-35. Full-size washers and dryers, discounted cable television packages and extra storage. Business center, 24-hour gym and racquetball court.
Ingersoll Park
1 Unit Available
4323 Grand Avenue #101
4323 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
GRAND AVENUE!!! 2 Bed, 2 Bath Apartment in Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.
Glen Oaks Country Club
1 Unit Available
811 Burr Oaks Dr #1003
811 Burr Oaks Drive, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1255 sqft
811 Burr Oaks Dr #1003 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Townhome in Gated Community in West Des Moines - Check out this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
712 13th Street
712 13th Street, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
920 sqft
This apartment home is available to view and move in nowt. Pet-friendly, no breed restrictions. No more than 2 pets weighing 40 lbs or less each. Initial pet fee ($200 for first pet $100 for the second) and monthly pet rent ($25/mo per pet) apply.
Watrous South
1 Unit Available
4924 SW 14th St
4924 Southwest 14th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
988 sqft
This upper level duplex provides the resident with a great open living room, kitchen with dining area, 2 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom to live comfortably in. The unit also comes with a rear deck, attached garage stall and laundry.
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
810 Payton Avenue - 10
810 Payton Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Nice 2 BR, 1 BA apartment available immediately. Landlord pays heat, water, trash and sewer. $775 plus $450 deposit. Must have documented income of 3 times the rent. We check criminal background and rental history as well. $30 application fee.
Fort Des Moines
1 Unit Available
810 Payton Avenue - 54
810 Payton Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$775
804 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with heat, water, trash paid. Plenty of off street parking and garages available for extra. Coin operated laundry facilities on site. Available immediately. $775 plus $450 deposit.
1 Unit Available
828 12th Street
828 12th Street, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.
Indianola Hills
1 Unit Available
503 Loomis Ave
503 Loomis Avenue, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$895
796 sqft
503 Loomis Ave Available 04/13/20 Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath - Take a tour of this amazing home. Walk into the spacious living room, updated kitchen, two bedrooms and updated bathroom.
1 Unit Available
237 Gepke Parkway
237 Gepke Parkway, Warren County, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1248 sqft
Beautiful Home with Finished Basement - Call this home today, beautifully remodeled home with finished basement and 2 stall garage. Features hardwood floors, 2 living rooms, finished basement, deck, and 2 stall garage.
Results within 10 miles of Norwalk
27 Units Available
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr, West Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1164 sqft
Retail and entertainment are convenient to this community thanks to its proximity to Jordan Creek Town Center. Apartments have in-unit laundry and either a patio or balcony. There's an onsite pool, hot tub and gym.
34 Units Available
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
Downtown Des Moines
15 Units Available
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
