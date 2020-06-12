Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Cedar Falls, IA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cedar Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
250 State Street - 403
250 State Street, Cedar Falls, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet and sunny 1 bed / 1 bath loft with incredible 15-foot vaulted ceilings on the top floor of this brand new four-story multifamily property downtown Cedar Falls.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1103 College Street, Unit 1
1103 College Street, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
2500 sqft
This is an amazing place! It has all the whistles and bells. Completely remodeled this year. Has 4 huge bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Tile floors in bath and kitchen. New windows, new carpet and new paint throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
915 W 12th Street
915 West 12th St, Cedar Falls, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1900 sqft
Huge 3 or 4 bedroom, 1 bath single family home with a two car garage on a quite street. Completely remodeled. Has air conditioning. Short drive to University of Northern Iowa. Lots of parking both front and rear of home.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
515 W. 3rd Street
515 West 3rd Street, Cedar Falls, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
726 sqft
515 W. 3rd Street Available 06/01/20 Perfect Cedar Falls Location Near Main St.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Falls

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
537 Reed
537 Reed Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$650
704 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 537 Reed St Waterloo, IA - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Stall Detached garage off alley Hardwood Flooring in living room and both bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Common Grounds
1 Unit Available
326 Cutler Street
326 Cutler Street, Waterloo, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
326 Cutler Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home 326 Cutler St Waterloo - This is a Nice Family Home! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home located at 326 Cutler St Waterloo Sliding Doors to Deck on the back of the

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1222 Cornwall Avenue
1222 Cornwall Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$895
918 sqft
1222 Cornwall Avenue Available 06/16/20 Great Place in Great Location - There are three bedrooms with one and a half baths, hardwood floors, detached garage, and privacy fence at this West Waterloo home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
606 Sycamore St - B
606 Sycamore St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$900
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newton's Building is one of downtown Waterloo's most historic and well known buildings and is now renovated to include 2 apartments on the second level.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Maples
1 Unit Available
610 Mulberry St - 301
610 Mulberry St, Waterloo, IA
Studio
$1,150
1910 sqft
Newly renovated apartment done by top tier construction! Open loft style unit that can be a home, a live-work space or small office. To apply online please click on the link below and click apply on the right... www.jsadevelopment.managebuilding.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Falls

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1833 Forest
1833 Forest Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath located at 1822 Forrest Ave Waterloo, IA - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Family Home at 1822 Forrest Ave in Waterloo, IA Hardwood Floors, in Living Room, and both main floor bedrooms.

Last updated May 13 at 11:54am
1 Unit Available
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue
1631 East Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
880 sqft
1631 E. Ridgeway Avenue Available 06/01/19 Great Location, Great Schools - Three bedroom ranch has all your needs on one floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cedar Falls, IA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cedar Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

