3 bedroom apartments
155 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Wentworth, GA
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1332 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
$
35 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
1 Unit Available
5 Beacon Lane
5 Beacon Lane, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1398 sqft
5 Beacon Lane Available 07/01/20 **Available July 1st** 3 bedroom 2 bath Port Wentworth home. - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Newport Subdivision in Port Wentworth.
1 Unit Available
7 Sandy Point Way
7 Sandy Point Way, Port Wentworth, GA
Live at Lake Shore in this 4 bedroom! - Property Id: 283786 More photos coming soon. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus a bonus room is available in Lake Shore! Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
305 Dogwood Cir
305 Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2033 sqft
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom executive home near Pooler, GA. Balcony, screened in patio, separate storage building behind home. Perfect for short term or long term. Waterpark, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet anywhere. Ss appl. Like new...
1 Unit Available
115 Commonwealth Ave
115 Commonwealth Avenue, Port Wentworth, GA
Four Bedroom Home in Port Wentworth - Four bedroom home in Port Wentworth, GA. Features detached garage, closed-in front porch, and living/dining combo.
1 Unit Available
43 Warren Dr
43 Warren Drive, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1308 sqft
**Available in May** Close to Gulfstream- Port Wentworth- 3 Br Home - 43 WARREN DRIVE - PORT WENTWORTH This Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features: - Separate living room with fireplace - Separate den - Large screened porch across the rear of
1 Unit Available
28 Lake Shore Boulevard
28 Lake Shore Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2354 sqft
28 Lake Shore Blvd. Pt.
1 Unit Available
32 Rice Creek Road
32 Rice Creek Road, Port Wentworth, GA
This beautiful spacious 3594 sq feet home is located in the city of Port Wentworth. Features 5 Bedrooms located upstairs with 4 Baths. This subdivision has all the amenities you will need; Club House, Fitness Room and Swimming Pool.
Results within 1 mile of Port Wentworth
41 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
$
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1410 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
1 Unit Available
112 Caribbean Village Drive
112 Caribbean Village Drive, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1463 sqft
112 Caribbean Village Drive Rent - $1350 Beautiful Home In Park West! Located On Huge Lot! Fenced In Back Yard! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Open Concept Floorplan! Wood Floors In Great Room, Dining Room and Hallway! Vaulted Ceilings! Eat In Kitchen!
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lakes Drive
110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2630 sqft
110 Spring Lake Drive Savannah, GA 31407 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining
1 Unit Available
61 Fairgreen Street
61 Fairgreen Street, Savannah, GA
61 Fairgreen Street - 61 Fairgreen Street - Kenealy Available 07/17/20 *Coming Soon* 61 Fairgreen St in Savannah, just north of Pooler - SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL end-unit townhome with 4 Bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
212 Willow Point Lane
212 Willow Point Lane, Savannah, GA
212 Willow Point Lane * Pooler GA * $1800/month - 4 bedrooms plus 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Corner lot. Large master bedroom. Arched doorways. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace and high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
31 Bay Willow Court
31 Bay Willow Court, Savannah, GA
31 Bay Willow Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Brick 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Hampton Series Split Floorplan! View of Lagoon! 1644 Square Feet – not counting the Big 2-Car Garage! Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan and
1 Unit Available
4 Bridlington Way
4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA
4 Bridlington Way Savannah, GA 31407 Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands 5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths! 2721 Square feet! Formal dining room Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Great wood floors
1 Unit Available
38 Ashleigh Lane
38 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
38 Ashleigh lane Savannah, GA 31407 End Unit Townhome! Located In Godley Park! Gated Community! Four Bedrooms! 3 1/2 Baths! Open Concept Floorplan! Kitchen Has Breakfast Bar! Kitchen Appliances Include Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove and
1 Unit Available
10 Bushwood Drive
10 Bushwood Drive, Savannah, GA
Spacious, 3 Story home ready for move in. Formal Living & Dining Spaces, Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area over looking the Family Room with Fireplace all on the main level.
1 Unit Available
25 Hawkhorn Court
25 Hawkhorn Court, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
25 Hawkhorn Court Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Home In Godley Park! Gated Community! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Great Room Floorplan! Wood Floors In Large Great Room! Breakfast Bar! Stainless Steel Appliances - Smooth Top Stove, Dishwasher, Side By
1 Unit Available
177 Willow Point Circle
177 Willow Point Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1603 sqft
177 Willow Point Circle Pooler, GA 31322 3BR, 2BA single story Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Lagoon/River out back! Wood Floor in Foyer! Separate Dining Room! Great Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets and recessed lighting! Black
1 Unit Available
118 Orkney Road
118 Orkney Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1484 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 118 Orkney Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
