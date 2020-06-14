Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Hiram, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hiram renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
5 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.

Last updated May 19 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
124 Cagle Way
124 Cagle Way, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1478 sqft
OWN OR RENT. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in a Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse community! Beautiful pavilion trails and a fishing lake to enjoy year round. Beautiful wood floors on the main. Spacious Living area w/ vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Hiram
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Hiram

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
230 Ladora Drive
230 Ladora Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
230 Ladora Drive Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES/ 1/2 ACRE / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD/ 2 DRIVEWAYS - WOW! COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME WITH SO MANY UPGRADES!! OWNER HAS TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS!!!! HOME IS

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! Good as new 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home with large lot.
Results within 10 miles of Hiram
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1435 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5777 Fairwood Trace
5777 Fairwood Trace, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2508 sqft
Brookstone II / Harrison HS - This elegant West Cobb executive home won't last long.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Livingston Drive
1425 Livingston Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2477 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Traditional Home - Beautiful 2 Story Traditional with cherry hardwood floors , 9 ft. ceilings, and crown moldings on main level. Recently updated and painted. Open floor plan with large kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6447 Gordan Street Unit A
6447 Gordon St, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag! Now showing.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3547 Main Station Drive
3547 Main Station Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
3547 Main Station Drive - 3547 Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Condo in Marietta - Nicely remodeled 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Main Station Condominiums has hardwood floors throughout the main level.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Gordon Combs Road Northwest
1135 Gordon Combs Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4753 sqft
This spectacular 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features a stone, rocking chair porch, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous master suite on main, back porch and 2 decks which overlook a beautifully landscaped yard.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hiram, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hiram renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

