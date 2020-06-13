Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:56 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
777 King George Boulevard
777 King George Boulevard, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
777 King George Blvd #53 Savannah, GA 31419 Updated Townhome! Freshly painted. 2 bedrooms! 2 1/2 baths! Decorative molding in foyer. 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor. Hard wood floors in downstairs living area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
32 Wild Heron Villas Road
32 Wild Heron Villas Road, Georgetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2577 sqft
Gated Community on Lagoon. Amazing brick townhome with an open concept floor plan. It offers both a formal dining and eat in areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
244 Hinesville Unit B
244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
648 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location 2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Cormorant Way
107 Cormorant Way, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property Highlights: Available August 15th! Two Car Garage Fenced Backyard Vaulted Ceilings Split Floor Plan Small Patio Seperate Dining Area Eat-in Kitchen Garden Tub Fireplace Pet-Friendly Property Description Located off of

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
48 Beaver Run Drive
48 Beaver Run Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Meticulously updated ranch home in amenity filled neighborhood. Home features upgraded laminate wood flooring in all living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom features large walk in shower.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
$
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8 Weslyn Park Drive
8 Weslyn Park Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2034 sqft
Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Weslyn Park. Walk into the spacious foyer that boasts a beautiful archway which leads into the large living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
12300 Apache Avenue
12300 Apache Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12300 Apache Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
410 Kendal Court
410 Kendal Ct, Henderson, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 410 Kendal Court in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Calm Oaks Circle
210 Calm Oaks Cir, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2356 sqft
210 Calm Oaks Circle Available 08/03/20 210 Calm Oaks Circle * Savannah, GA * $1800/month - Great family home with 4 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths. Open floor plan. Large Greatroom.

1 of 12

Last updated December 10 at 11:58pm
1 Unit Available
116 Calm Oak Circle
116 Calm Oaks Cir, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1380 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms, wood flooring in family room and kitchen. Conveniently located to Hunter Army Airfield, 95 shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Chatham Parkway
57 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Paradise Park
9 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$944
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windsor Forest
2 Units Available
Ascend at Savannah
10714 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, modern appliances in kitchens, and large closets. This pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a playground, among other amenities. Twenty minutes from downtown Savannah.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Paradise Park
24 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
1 Unit Available
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Georgetown, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Georgetown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

