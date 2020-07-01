Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Covington, GA with hardwood floors

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
6374 Avery Street Southwest
6374 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Covington
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
10 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
15 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$966
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 26 at 04:24am
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2134 Fieldstone View Ct SE Unit A
2134 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1700 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Conyers Close to I-20. - Very nice home with open airy floor plan with high ceilings and hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1741 Long Acre Dr
1741 Long Acre Dr, Walton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 14

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
4690 Bristol Dr SE
4690 Bristol Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Lovely split level 3BR 2BA Conyers home is move-in ready and features wood flooring and a sizable interior living space of 1,120 sq. ft. Come enjoy the quiet and make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.

1 of 1

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
3757 Malachi Way
3757 Malachi Way, Walton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2532 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath ranch on 1.5 Acre lot, withfenced back yard. Formal DR, separate LR w/FP, built-in bookcase.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
205 Odyssey Turn
205 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1356 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
2915 Landmark Dr
2915 Landmark Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1921 sqft
Charming 3/4 bedrooms 3 bath close to the lake. small deck and front porch. Has stainless steel and black appliances. Hardwood flooring, finished lower level or can be a large 4th bedroom in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1902 Bridgestone Cir
1902 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3406 sqft
5 bedrms and 3 full bths in a magnificent neighborhood close to major restaurants and shoping centers. Downstairs bedroom can be used as office/library. The over sized master bedroom has its own stairs and a fireplace to cozy up to.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Covington, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Covington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

