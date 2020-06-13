Apartment List
/
GA
/
buford
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Buford, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,083
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,022
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
513 S Hill St
513 South Hill Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
APPROVED TENANT DID NOT MOVE FORWARD. WONDERFUL CITY LOCATION - WALK TO DOWNTOWN/SCHOOLS/COMMUNITY CENTER. CLEAN, UPDATEES, RECENTLY ADDED PRIVATE BATH IN FRONT BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING + COVERED CARPORT + NEW HVAC.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
254 Jackson St
254 West Jackson Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1008 sqft
TIDY BUNGALOW JUST A SHORT WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NEWLY RENOVATED WITHIN LAST FEW YEARS + INCLUDES: NEW FLOORS, ROOF, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS KIT PKG, TILED BATHS, NEW SYSTEMS HVAC & WATER HEATER & SIDING. SUPER ROOMATE PLAN.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
1981 Elm Tree Terrance
1981 Elm Tree Terrace Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Although this isn't a true townhouse; this property is a attached property from the main house, with a breezeway/patio. It has two bedrooms and 1 bath. The garage is available for storage use only. A car won't actually fit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3232 Brockenhurst Drive
3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3093 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.
Results within 1 mile of Buford
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5041 Top Cat Court
5041 Top Cat Court, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Charming townhome in great location - within walking distance of Sugar Hill Town Center shops and restaurants. Very clean unit ready for the perfect renter. Family room, dining room, laundry, kitchen and half bath on the main floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1245 Brynhill Court
1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2923 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5228 City Walk Drive
5228 City Walk Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1950 sqft
Brand new townhouse available to rent in Buford. Come discover a dynamic lifestyle at City Walk Buford! Here you'll find an offering of craftsman-style townhomes with open-concept luxury designs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1329 Hillcrest Dr
1329 Hillcrest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1985 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing END UNIT in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitchen features granite, large island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2371 Walkers Glen Lane
2371 Walkers Glen Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
6253 sqft
Stunning executive home with grand two story foyer and spiral staircase. Spacious floor plan with master suite on main, large secondary bedrooms, tons of hardwoods, designer carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3605 Fallen Oak Lane
3605 Fallen Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2747 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION, MINS FROM MALL OF GA, I-85 & I-985. BEAUTIFUL LEVEL LOT NEWER HOME WITH HARDWOODS ON MAIN, 3RD STORY BONUS ROOM, BIG SECONDARY BEDROOMS, MASTER BEDROOM HAS A PRIVATE COVERED DECK.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2570 CHANDLER Grove
2570 Chandler Grove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2063 sqft
TWO STORY TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR CHANDLER GROVE. GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM THE MALL OF GEORGIA. HOME OFFERS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD.

1 of 38

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hallmark Lane
3290 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2592 sqft
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Buford
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1363 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,047
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,250
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Buford, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Buford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Buford 1 BedroomsBuford 2 BedroomsBuford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuford 3 BedroomsBuford Apartments with Balcony
Buford Apartments with GarageBuford Apartments with GymBuford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuford Apartments with Move-in Specials
Buford Apartments with ParkingBuford Apartments with PoolBuford Dog Friendly ApartmentsBuford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALilburn, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA
Loganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University