/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
260 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buford, GA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle
4243 Crestwood Bend Circle, Buford, GA
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6685113 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Home in Buford City School District.
Results within 1 mile of Buford
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive
5175 Hillcrest Glenn Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Buford! - COMING SOON! House will be available July 1st.Gorgeous 2 story with bedroom on main e full bath. Open concept floor plan.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3199 Hallmark Lane
3199 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
COMING SOON - Beautifully Appointed and Spacious 3 Level Townhome In Buford - COMING SOON - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1245 Brynhill Court
1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5228 City Walk Drive
5228 City Walk Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1950 sqft
Brand new townhouse available to rent in Buford. Come discover a dynamic lifestyle at City Walk Buford! Here you'll find an offering of craftsman-style townhomes with open-concept luxury designs.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2542 Morgan Chase Drive
2542 Morgan Chase Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2182 sqft
Beautiful, open townhouse with plenty of upgrades. Hardwoods in foyer area, Granite Countertops, SS appliances, huge island in Kitchen area. Upstairs has bonus/loft area; HUGE master w/ separate tub and shower.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Ln
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
***No More calls, text or emails Please!!!!! Owner will make a decision on Tuesday. Stately, well maintained home near mall of georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1329 Hillcrest Dr
1329 Hillcrest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1985 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing END UNIT in the heart of Sugar Hill! Open floor plan with plenty of room for entertaining! Stunning kitchen features granite, large island and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3338 Woodward Down Trail
3338 Woodward Down Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
For more information, contact Jinjin Kadle at (404) 960-0058. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729941 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2371 Walkers Glen Lane
2371 Walkers Glen Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
Stunning executive home with grand two story foyer and spiral staircase. Spacious floor plan with master suite on main, large secondary bedrooms, tons of hardwoods, designer carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3605 Fallen Oak Lane
3605 Fallen Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
PERFECT LOCATION, MINS FROM MALL OF GA, I-85 & I-985. BEAUTIFUL LEVEL LOT NEWER HOME WITH HARDWOODS ON MAIN, 3RD STORY BONUS ROOM, BIG SECONDARY BEDROOMS, MASTER BEDROOM HAS A PRIVATE COVERED DECK.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2570 CHANDLER Grove
2570 Chandler Grove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
TWO STORY TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR CHANDLER GROVE. GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM THE MALL OF GEORGIA. HOME OFFERS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD.
1 of 20
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3538 Clarecastle Drive
3538 Clarecastle Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
TWO STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOOR, KITCHEN WITH STAINED CABINETS, ISLAND WITH GRANITE CTOPS. OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM W/COZY STONE MASONRY WOOD BURNING FP. 9" CEILING ON MAIN. LARGE VAULTED MASTER SUITE, WALK IN CLOSET. VAULTED CEILING IN ALL BEDROOMS.
1 of 38
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hallmark Lane
3290 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Buford
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
33 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Similar Pages
Buford 1 BedroomsBuford 2 BedroomsBuford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuford 3 BedroomsBuford Apartments with Balcony
Buford Apartments with GarageBuford Apartments with GymBuford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuford Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALilburn, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA