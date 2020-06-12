/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buford, GA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1214 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1150 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
513 S Hill St
513 South Hill Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
APPROVED TENANT DID NOT MOVE FORWARD. WONDERFUL CITY LOCATION - WALK TO DOWNTOWN/SCHOOLS/COMMUNITY CENTER. CLEAN, UPDATEES, RECENTLY ADDED PRIVATE BATH IN FRONT BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING + COVERED CARPORT + NEW HVAC.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
254 Jackson St
254 West Jackson Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1008 sqft
TIDY BUNGALOW JUST A SHORT WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NEWLY RENOVATED WITHIN LAST FEW YEARS + INCLUDES: NEW FLOORS, ROOF, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS KIT PKG, TILED BATHS, NEW SYSTEMS HVAC & WATER HEATER & SIDING. SUPER ROOMATE PLAN.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
1 Unit Available
1981 Elm Tree Terrance
1981 Elm Tree Terrace Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Although this isn't a true townhouse; this property is a attached property from the main house, with a breezeway/patio. It has two bedrooms and 1 bath. The garage is available for storage use only. A car won't actually fit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3232 Brockenhurst Drive
3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district.
Results within 1 mile of Buford
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Results within 5 miles of Buford
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1268 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
35 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1170 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1069 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
30 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
Results within 10 miles of Buford
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1250 sqft
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
20 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1058 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
32 Units Available
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1138 sqft
Luxurious apartments offer refined living with hardwood floors, high ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Featuring resort style pools, tennis courts and complimentary Wi-Fi. Attached, as well as detached garages, are available. They also include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
33 Units Available
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1302 sqft
A putting green, clubhouse and tennis court are only a few reasons this community was voted "Best in Gwinnett" six times leading up to 2014. Sugar Mills Mall is nearby. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
24 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1168 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1332 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Similar Pages
Buford 1 BedroomsBuford 2 BedroomsBuford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuford 3 BedroomsBuford Apartments with Balcony
Buford Apartments with GarageBuford Apartments with GymBuford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuford Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALilburn, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA