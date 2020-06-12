/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
199 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
963 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
1 of 7
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6850 SW 29th st
6850 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2/2 in West Miami, spacious master bedroom, nice backyard with pool to entertain. water, pool manteinance and yard paid by landlord.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1701 S RED RD
1701 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
A place to call home in a great location. Cozy 2/2, plus dining and florida room, eat-in kitchen large laundry room, covered porch; plenty of closet space; 1-car garage. Just painted indoor/outdoor, new laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of West Miami
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
53 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Flagami
115 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
$
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
$
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1321 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
Dadeland
63 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Golden Pines
43 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
Shenandoah
29 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
955 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
$
53 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Golden Pines
10 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Crafts
174 Units Available
The Reserve at The Plaza
122 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,409
1235 sqft
Everything, Next to Home. Convenience, comfort and community make The Reserve at The Plaza a step above all other options! Live in the heart of Coral Gables.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dadeland
193 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Coconut Grove
93 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Similar Pages
West Miami 1 BedroomsWest Miami 2 BedroomsWest Miami 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Miami 3 BedroomsWest Miami Accessible ApartmentsWest Miami Apartments with Balcony
West Miami Apartments with GarageWest Miami Apartments with GymWest Miami Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Miami Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWest Miami Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FL