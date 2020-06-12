/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:10 AM
112 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1244 sqft
GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus. The kitchen features a large center island, 42” cabinetry and Granite counters with a closet pantry.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
239 WOODLAND DRIVE
239 Woodland Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1325 sqft
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
4252 EXPEDITION WAY
4252 Expedition Way, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
Enjoy this almost brand new town home in Osprey, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
228 EXPLORER DRIVE
228 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Available for November 2020 and on. Do you want to rent a beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
160 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1135 sqft
Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
4226 FRONTIER LANE
4226 Frontier Lane, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Please check the 3D matter port tour, all the utilities are included in the rental amount. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST .
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
232 EXPLORER DRIVE
232 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Do you want to rent a BRAND NEW beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor .
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1568 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air.
Results within 1 mile of Osprey
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
26 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4236 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4236 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
957 sqft
This wonderful second floor unit in the gated community of Plaza De Flores in Sarasota will not last long! With 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept living and dining area there will be plenty of room for entertaining family and friends!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
215 RUBENS DRIVE
215 Rubens Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1290 sqft
Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1238 sqft
What a beautiful condo in which to spend your winter vacation.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9397 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9397 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1029 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Water views from every room in this condo. Comfortable furnishing, washer and dryer in the condo. This community is gated and the building security. There is a heated pool/spa and tennis courts right on the water.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9226 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9226 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1223 sqft
Live in PARADISE everyday! Watch the AMAZING Gulf Sunsets over Blind Pass Lagoon from the Screened Lanai of this 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo. The open floor plan LIVES BIG! Wake up to the water view in the spacious master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE
9779 Knightsbridge Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1784 sqft
You will love this absolutely stunning pool home in a gated community, superior furnishings and decorated to please the most particular of tenants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8938 SILKWOOD COURT
8938 Silkwood Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1225 sqft
Nice Villa located in quiet community. No carpet, wood laminate and ceramic tile. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths and stainless steel appliances. Great location convenient to shopping, restaurants & beaches. No smoking allowed in Villa.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1707 Pelican Cove Road
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9393 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1029 sqft
Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road.
