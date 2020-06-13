Apartment List
/
FL
/
niceville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
142 Adams Street
142 Adams Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Available for immediate move in!Great home in central Niceville with huge private back yard. This home was built by Courington Construction and has a wonderful layout. The eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for the cook.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
111 21St Street
111 21st Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
999 sqft
Centrally located single family home in Niceville with fenced in yard, florida room, renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms. Pets okay on approvalRenter must carry renters insuranceOwner is licensed Realtor*

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
316 Reynolds Avenue
316 Reynolds Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1874 sqft
Enjoy renting this lovely home that is one block from the water with a marina close by. Super convenient location close to schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is modern and bright.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
571 Falcon Trail Road
571 Falcon Trail, Niceville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,465
3541 sqft
Updated Modern 5B/3.5B with WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT upgraded home available for Long Term Leasing located in Niceville!!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL 10% OFF First MONTH RENT!!! - UNFURNISHED 5B/3.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 22nd Street
103 22nd Street, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
103 22nd Street Available 07/10/20 Great for small family or single! - This all brick home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard from the deck just off the tiled Florida room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rocky Bayou
1 Unit Available
406 Bally Way
406 Bally Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2515 sqft
406 Bally Way Available 06/23/20 Great Home! Great Location! - Close to schools, shops, Bases and to beaches. Entrance opens to Great Room with fireplace, double French doors that open to screen porch. Nice size dining room facing front of home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
201 College Boulevard
201 East College Boulevard, Niceville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1542 sqft
The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
590 Hill Lane Unit #2
590 Hill Lane, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Available July 17, 2020! Newly renovated Townhome in Niceville.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
592 Hill Lane Unit #10
592 Hill Ln, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
990 sqft
Available June 5, 2020! 2/ 1.5 Townhome in the heart of Niceville, close to the base and the airport. Both bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath, with a half bath downstairs. Washer and dryer included in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Niceville

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Large screened porch, vaulted ceilings and two decks. Walk to marina and to Li Schooners for dining and boat storage. This townhouse is turkey furnished and all furnishings must stay.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Eglin Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4204 Whitetail Circle
4204 Whitetail Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1901 sqft
Great family home with wood floors through most of house. Good sized fenced backyard with screened in porch. 2 car garage. stainless appliances. 12 ft ceilings. Formal dining room has been converted into a study with an attached closet.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2536 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1818 Shay-Lin Court
1818 Shay-Lin Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1082 sqft
Great townhome available NOW! You'll enjoy the open floor plan, and tile and wood laminate flooring for easy living and cleaning.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
4232 Lancaster Drive
4232 Lancaster Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2556 sqft
**Move-In Special** $500 off 1st month's rent! It has plenty of wonderful features and upgrades, to include wood flooring (no carpet), neutral paint, tiled showers and marble counter tops, walk-in closets, raised ceilings, and much more! There is a

1 of 24

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Valparaiso
1 Unit Available
2 Hidden Cove Circle
2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1477 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Niceville

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4480 New Market Road
4480 New Market Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2548 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 Full bath home ALSO features a large office with double pocket doors perfect for work away from home, a separate media area or a guest room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
610 St Martin Cove
610 Saint Martin Cv, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1672 sqft
Florida heat have you sweating? Come splash away your cares in this beautifully remodeled Bluewater Bay pool home! This home features gorgeous wood floors, smooth ceilings, and upgraded light fixtures throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1414 PEARL S BUCK CT
1414 Pearl S Buck Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1434 sqft
This gated community home seems perfect in so many ways. The open floor plan has high ceilings in the living room as well as welcoming views to the porch and back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
166 Meadowbrook Court
166 Meadowbrook Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1178 sqft
166 Meadowbrook Court Available 07/08/20 3/2 in Blue Pine Village in Bluewater Area - Welcome to Blue Pine Village! This charming community features a pool and a boat/RV storage area.

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1511 Glenlake Circle
1511 Glenlake Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2618 sqft
1511 Glenlake - This all Brick home situated overlooking the Lake is a Must See! Upon entering the Foyer leading to the Family Room which is light and bright with sliders opening to the Covered Patio overlooking lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Niceville, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Niceville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Niceville 1 BedroomsNiceville 2 BedroomsNiceville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNiceville 3 Bedrooms
Niceville Apartments with BalconyNiceville Apartments with GarageNiceville Apartments with ParkingNiceville Apartments with Pool
Niceville Apartments with Washer-DryerNiceville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNiceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FL
Milton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College