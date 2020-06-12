/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
132 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
High Ridge
7 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1113 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 2BR/2BA CONDO WITH SUNNY SOUTH EXPOSURE OFFERS PEACEFUL VIEWS OF TROPICAL ZEN GARDENS,POOL & THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY! INTRACOASTAL & PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS GIVES YOU THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS! FEATURES INCLUDE WHITE CABINETS &
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2251 Shimmery Lane
2251 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1164 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
127 Yacht Club Way
127 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1115 sqft
2 Story, 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated Intracoastal Community of the Yacht Club. Beautiful Pool & Spa overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and much more.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
600 Scotia Drive
600 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1168 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3610 S Ocean Boulevard
3610 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 S Ocean Boulevard in South Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1420 sqft
Owners combined 704 and 705 to make a very spacious two bedroom/two bathroom apartment. If you enjoy entertaining during the season, this is the condo for you! Plenty of space, overlooking the ocean, totally renovated, come take a look.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3525 S Ocean Boulevard
3525 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1204 sqft
JUST LISTED! IF YOU ARE LOOKING TO GET AWAY FROM THE COLD WINTER? JOIN US IN PARADISE AND RELAX IN THIS RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH APT WITH A BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPENED
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3555 S Ocean Boulevard
3555 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1384 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. LARGE BALCONY, DOOR PERSON, FITNESS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3560 S Ocean Boulevard
3560 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1340 sqft
Great unit with SE ocean view. Completely Remodeled. New Kitchen,bathrooms, SS Appliances,Granite Tops,. available for yearly rental. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Whispering Palms
1 Unit Available
1706 Barton Court
1706 Barton Court, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
Beautifully updated bedroom/ 2 bathroom villa. Kitchen has granite counter, updated bathroom, new tile floor. Centrally located in lake worth close to shopping centers, I-95, restaurants, beach and recreation area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
185 N Lakeshore Drive
185 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
GREAT GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY ON LAKE SIDE
