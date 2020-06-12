/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:39 PM
201 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Iona, FL
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1224 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, 103
15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1152 sqft
Mandolin Bay - Beach Retreat at Mandolin Bay Beautiful first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center. All this located between the beaches of Sanibel/Captiva and Ft.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12191 Kelly Sands WAY
12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11110 Caravel CIR
11110 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
April 2020 available. Jan, Feb and March are booked. Off season months currently available. This is a beautifully well updated unit that lives comfortably as your winter getaway.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16881 Davis RD
16881 Davis Road, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Adorable ground floor 2bed/1 bath available in Davis Woods! Fully furnished turnkey, super clean, bright condo with community pool and tennis. Bike to Bunche Beach and Sanibel Outlets, minutes to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13408 Pine Needle LN
13408 Pine Needle Ln, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Minutes to Sanibel Island Bridge. Contemporary 2/2 duplex with screened lanai & sgl car garage. Great room, Breakfast bar. New floor covering & paint upon current tenant moving out. Current lease expires June 30, 2020
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15340 River By RD
15340 River by Road, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gulf Access, just a minute from the River. This is one of the best streets in South Fort Myers surrounded by huge home. You can be in Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach in minutes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15393 Bellamar CIR
15393 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available for seasonal rental. Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping, hospital and grocery stores. It's fully furnished and all tiled, located in a Gated community, Club House & pool/spa. This location is very popular for snowbirds.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14985 Rivers Edge CT
14985 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Come enjoy this lakefront condo minutes from the beach! This seasonal 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished residence is being offered for January and February of 2020! A light and airy condo which offers two master suites and just had the floors and walls
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11400 Ocean Walk LN
11400 Ocean Walk Lane, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (6 month minimum); Open starting July 1 to Dec 30, 2020 AT $1200/MTH. plus Utilities. Beach Walk Gardens is a Mediterranean style community that is VERY popular with Snow Birds and full time residents alike.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11220 Caravel CIR
11220 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Last minute seasonal rental ready, just fully remodeled and ready for season......Come take a look at this beautiful two bedroom/two full bath condo close to the beaches, Sanibel, and Captiva.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11630 Marino CT
11630 Marino Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location, South Ft Myers, 2nd floor end coach home overlooking the lake. 2/2 with den/home office --your choice. Gated community with pool.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
16541 Bent Palms CV
16541 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
JUST LISTED!! BRAND NEW FLOORING, MODERN GREY FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, AWESOME WATERFRONT LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, AND BOTH BEDROOMS, SCREENED LANAI, GATED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF GREAT AMMENITIES, HEATED POOL, SPA, GAME
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11711 Pasetto LN
11711 Pasetto Lane, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
****OPEN FEBRUARY & MARCH & APRIL 2020. 2 MONTH MINIMUM. Ground floor across from Heated Pool and Spa. Park by your door. Gated community and walking distance to Super Target, Planet Fitness, Publix and 12 great restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15121 Laguna DR
15121 Laguna Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SHORT TERM ONLY-JUNE TO DEC 30, 2020. FURNISHED "SEABREEZE LOFTS AT WATERS EDGE". Part of the Waters Edge Community of Upscale homes, villas & condos.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13420 Hidden Palms CV
13420 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15625 Ocean Walk CIR
15625 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
SHORT TERM FURNISHED: OPEN JANUARY 1 ONWARD. 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. BEACH WALK GARDENS FURNISHED 2 + 2 CONDO. JUST COME WITH YOUR SUITCASE. King in master and Queen in spare and big TV's in each room. Top floor, 2 flights of stairs.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11001 Gulf Reflections DR
11001 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
****HAVE JANUARY 2021 OPEN FOR $3000/MTH. FEB/MARCH IS RENTED 2021. GULF REFLECTIONS is a small cozy community with 3 buildings/towers overlooking a pretty pond and fountain.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14898 Crescent Cove DR
14898 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping.
