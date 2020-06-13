Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

341 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL with balcony

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4167 Oak Terrace Dr
4167 Oak Terrace Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Back on the market!!! Beautiful updated unit on the first floor with washer and dryer. Rent includes water and basic cable. Community offers pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6302 Dockside Circle
6302 Dockside Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1226 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6302 Dockside Circle in Greenacres. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12
River Bridge
1 Unit Available
508 Harbour Pointe Way - 508
508 Harbour Pointe Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1087 sqft
Condo-Townhome 2 Bed/2Bath - Spacious and bright 2nd floor unit with vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout. Balcony with a beautiful canal view. Most appliances, AC and hot water heater replaced within past few years.

Last updated June 12
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6767 Silver Ridge Lane
6767 Silver Ridge Lane, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
6767 Silver Ridge Lane Available 07/06/20 DILLMAN FARMS - Immaculate Home in a gated community with over 1500 square feet of living area.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
624 Sea Pine Way Unit H-3
624 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
Pine Ridge North - Immaculate third floor unit with over 1000 square feet of living area in this resort style community. Lakefront with all new paint, cathedral ceilings, washer and dryer and large screened patio with a gorgeous lake-view.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4257 Oak Terrace Drive
4257 Oak Terrace Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
883 sqft
2 bedrooms/2 baths condo on the first floor;rent includes water and basic cable tv;no pet, no trucks; washer and dryer in utility room; screened, covered patio overlooking an open space; requires 1st, last months plus refundable security deposit to

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
617 Sea Pine Way
617 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1005 sqft
THIS LOVELY AND WELL KEEP UNIT WITH NEW HURRICANE METALIC SHUTTERS, VAULTED CEIINGS CERAMS AND CHERRY LAMINATED FLOORS, SCREENED PATIO AND EXTRA OUTSIDE CLOSET FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE OFFERS YOU TO ENJOY AN ACTIVE LIFE-STYLE NESTLED IN A VERY WELL

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2160 White Pine Circle A
2160 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1252 sqft
****UNDER CONTRACT*** Another Great home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3350 Perimeter Drive
3350 Perimeter Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
This Is A 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In a 55 Plus Community . Brand New Everything ,Porcelain Ceramic Floors. A Totally Renovated Brand New Kitchen & Bathrooms .

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1368 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Unit features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
433 Pine Glen Lane
433 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
929 sqft
CLEAN, TILED THROUGHOUT, ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS, SCREENED PATIO & A PRIVATE LOCATION WITH GARDEN VIEWS! THIS DESIRABLE 1ST FLOOR CONDO IS AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED & BOASTS A WALK-IN SHOWER IN THE MASTER BTH & A TUB SHOWER IN THE 2ND

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
321 Knotty Pine Circle
321 Knotty Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
937 sqft
Beautiful 1st. floor apartment. Freshly painted! Modern kitchen cabinets w/granite countertop. Inside laundry room. Enclosed porch. 55+ community w/pool, tennis courts and social room. Great location.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
446 Pine Glen Lane
446 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT EXCEPT CARPET IN BEDROOM ,COZY COMFORTABLE WILL NOT LAST,IMMACULATE CONDO(IN A 55+COMM)WITH ENCLOSED PATIO,APPLIANCES INCLUDE WASHER,DRYER,WALK-IN CLOSET,TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC,WATER,SEWER,SECOND

Last updated June 13
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5018 Polaris Cove
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2040 sqft
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
723 Sunny Pine Way
723 Sunny Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully updated unit includes a granite kitchen with tiled backsplash, updated baths, wood flooring, carpeting and tiled floors and full sized washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. This unit won't last long!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5990 Pine Cone Court
5990 Pine Cove Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
935 sqft
Immaculate condo in the great neighborhood of Pine Ridge! One person must be at least 55 years of age. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with an open kitchen and living area. Tile on the diagonal, granite counter tops in kitchen.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
102 Shoreview Dr
102 Shoreview Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1274 sqft
Beautiful 2/2.5 townhome fresh pint two master bedroom, washer / Dryer. two assigned parking.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
603 Sea Pine Way
603 Sea Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1005 sqft
Beautifull and confortable apto. Everything is working and it is a great condition. Totally tiled . Community is secured , clean and peacefull.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2604 26th Lane
2604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3560 Pine Tree Court
3560 Pine Tree Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
935 sqft
Wonderful view from balcony of 55+ Adult Community condominium. One of the few with 1 1/2 baths. 2/2 spacious, super clean and ready for a new tenant fell in love with the surrounding and well maintain garden view and activities.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5901 Whispering Pine Way
5901 Whispering Pine Way, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
682 sqft
Come see this wonderful ground floor in a adult community with a lake view and screened patio perfect for reading a book or sipping your morning coffee. As you enter, you will notice the living room / dining room combo just off of the kitchen.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1082 Pinewood Lake Court
1082 Pinewood Lake Court, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1632 sqft
Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage Townhome on cul-de-sac in gated community Pinewood Lake, with pool, cabana, sidewalks, tot lot...Built in 2008. Open spacious kitchen to living room with great garden view.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5001 Pier Drive
5001 Pier Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1276 sqft
This beautiful two-story, corner lot townhouse with water view is undergoing full renovation for 6/30 move-in!! New kitchen, new floors, new bathrooms and new appliances. Enjoy lots of natural light in this 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms home.
City Guide for Greenacres, FL

Greetings, Greenacres, Florida apartment hunters, and welcome to your online renting headquarters! Conveniently situated 8 miles southwest of West Palm Beach in scenic South Florida, Greenacres is a prime living locale for any Sunshine State renter who appreciates high-quality lodgings at a fair price. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Greenacres? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our apartment listings behold a new home seemingly tailor-mad...

Having trouble with Craigslist Greenacres? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Like pretty much anywhere in Palm Beach County, Greenacres isn’t exactly overflowing with inexpensive apartments. Even modest one bedroom apartments with basic amenities usually go for between $800 and $900, while family-sized luxury units are likely to cost $1,200 or more. Luckily, amenities tend to be first-rate in Greenacres and many apartment buildings come equipped with scenic views, renovated interiors, Jacuzzis, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, gym, swimming pool, and playground. Others include renovated kitchens, oversized balconies, and private ponds and trails. In other words, if an amenity exists, you’ll find it in abundance in the tons of rental properties that dot the streets of Greenacres.

Pet-friendly (including small dogs allowed) apartments in Greenacres are surprisingly easy to come by, but be prepared to pay an extra $25-$50 in rent each month if you’re bringing a furry friend along. You’ll also find a handful of furnished apartments for rent in Greenacres, meaning you can finally do yourself and your houseguests a favor and ditch that Barcalounger from 1972.

Greenacres is home to a variety of neighborhoods, so be sure to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease. Don’t take our word for it, though: come see with your own eyes which part of Greenacres is the best fit for you before signing a lease.

If you love the Great Outdoors, you’ll feel right at home in Greenacres, which plays host to numerous parks, trails, and open spaces where you can enjoy those pristine South Florida views. Factor in an unbeatable climate and a super-duper laid back pace of life, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Greenacres!

Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Greenacres, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greenacres renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

