36 Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL with balcony

21 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
156 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.

1 Unit Available
200 N Sand Palm Road
200 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
Quality & Affordable in South Walton only minutes to the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast! BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSES in Freeport, Florida built by a luxury builder in South Walton. This Horizon Floor plan is 3BR / 2.5 BA with 1396 sq.ft.

1 Unit Available
136 Palm Shadow Way
136 Palm Shadow Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
Great Price~Almost brand new 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome located in the community of The Verandas at Freeport.

1 Unit Available
279 N Sand Palm Rd
279 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 Available 07/15/20 279 N Sand Palm Rd - "Country Living" opportunity provides a tranquil, relaxed lifestyle with the luxury of the beautiful white sandy beaches just up the road.

1 Unit Available
498 Symphony Way - Gildnes
498 Symphony Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2088 sqft
498 Symphony Way - Gildnes Available 06/15/20 Hammock Bay Symphony Three Bedroom two Bath! - A ton of space for a reasonable price in Hammock Bay! DR Hortons Glenhurst floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split bedroom, plus an office.

1 Unit Available
15 Oakfield Dr
15 Oakfield Dr, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
15 Oakfield Dr Available 07/01/20 Brand New Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman - New Construction in Oakfield Estates is a small 16 home subdivision located in close proximity to Freeport Schools and the center of Freeport.

1 Unit Available
327 Fanny Ann Way
327 Fanny Ann Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1489 sqft
Brand New in Schooner Landing at Hammock Bay - New Construction Located in the Schooner Landing neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the Hammock Bay amenities center.

1 Unit Available
55 Ettie Lee Lane
55 Ettie Lee Lane, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1707 sqft
55 Ettie Lee Lane Available 07/18/20 Walking Distance to the Pool in Hammock Bay! - ''The Alaqua'', built by Hammock Bay building company boasts fine finishes few homes in Hammock Bay offer.

1 Unit Available
27 N Sand Palm Rd
27 North Sand Palm Drive, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1529 sqft
Freshly updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse 1 Car Garage available 3/1 - Classic sophistication and design merge in this newly updated Garage unit at the Verandas at Freeport.
1 Unit Available
1674 J D Miller Road
1674 J D Miller Road, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1674 J D Miller Road in Walton County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
57 Ariana Lane
57 Ariana Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1945 sqft
4BR/3BA residence just a block from Choctawhatchee Bay. This home is in a tranquil nature setting within a very desirable area of Santa Rosa Beach great for walks and bicycle rides.

1 Unit Available
20383 US HIGHWAY 331 S
20383 US Route 331, Walton County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
5 Beds 2 Baths - House $2,800 20383 US-331, Freeport, FL 32439-4913, United States Beautiful split level home on 2 acres for immediate rental, located directly on Highway 331 less than half a mile over the bridge.

1 Unit Available
270 Mallot Beach Dr
270 Mallott Beach Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1545 sqft
Great house in Freeport, quiet family friendly neighborhood conveniently located just off Hwy 331. Only a short drive to Destin beaches, Panama City Beach and the Ft Walton Airport. This well cared for 3 Bedroom 2 full bath has over 1550 Sq. Ft.

1 Unit Available
29 Tranquility Court
29 Tranquility Ct, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1860 sqft
29 Tranquility - Welcome to Tranquility By the Bay. The names says it all. There are only 15 homes and a community pool in the neighborhood. Located in a quiet area across the street from the bay.
222 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
16 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

1 Unit Available
13 Initial Lane
13 Initial Lane, Walton County, FL
Studio
$2,000
1638 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA/2CG home on big lot. Recent updates include paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring. No Carpet. Big washer and dryer room with wash basin and room to iron! Bring your own washer and dryer. Fenced back yard for extra privacy.

1 Unit Available
84 Talon Court
84 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
This spacious three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is ideally located between Sandestin and Highway 30A in South Walton, and is just a short walk away from the bay and a short drive from the beach.

1 Unit Available
85 Bayou Landing Road
85 Bayou Landing Rd, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard.

1 Unit Available
60 South Haven Circle
60 Southhaven Cir, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful town home off Highway 98 next to the Shoppes of South Haven. Immaculate end unit just steps to the community pool featuring 3/3 town home with 1 car garage. Beautifully maintained and spacious with covered back porch area for sunsets.

1 Unit Available
40 Long Leaf Circle
40 Long Leaf Circle, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Cozy and beachy 2BR/1BA cottage ideally located in South Walton, just minutes to 30A! This rental is available furnished or unfurnished to your preference.

1 Unit Available
97 Ventana Boulevard
97 Ventana Boulevard, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1981 sqft
This lovely 3BR/2BA beach house exudes coastal charm! Situated on 30A in Blue Mountain Beach in the community of Ventana Dunes. This rental features luxurious upgrades and unique finishes and lighting throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Freeport, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Freeport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

