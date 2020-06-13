/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
156 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
279 N Sand Palm Rd
279 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 Available 07/15/20 279 N Sand Palm Rd - "Country Living" opportunity provides a tranquil, relaxed lifestyle with the luxury of the beautiful white sandy beaches just up the road.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
498 Symphony Way - Gildnes
498 Symphony Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2088 sqft
498 Symphony Way - Gildnes Available 06/15/20 Hammock Bay Symphony Three Bedroom two Bath! - A ton of space for a reasonable price in Hammock Bay! DR Hortons Glenhurst floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split bedroom, plus an office.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Oakfield Dr
15 Oakfield Dr, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
15 Oakfield Dr Available 07/01/20 Brand New Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman - New Construction in Oakfield Estates is a small 16 home subdivision located in close proximity to Freeport Schools and the center of Freeport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Fanny Ann Way
327 Fanny Ann Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1489 sqft
Brand New in Schooner Landing at Hammock Bay - New Construction Located in the Schooner Landing neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the Hammock Bay amenities center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
55 Ettie Lee Lane
55 Ettie Lee Lane, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1707 sqft
55 Ettie Lee Lane Available 07/18/20 Walking Distance to the Pool in Hammock Bay! - ''The Alaqua'', built by Hammock Bay building company boasts fine finishes few homes in Hammock Bay offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
200 N Sand Palm Road
200 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1396 sqft
Quality & Affordable in South Walton only minutes to the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast! BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSES in Freeport, Florida built by a luxury builder in South Walton. This Horizon Floor plan is 3BR / 2.5 BA with 1396 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
136 Palm Shadow Way
136 Palm Shadow Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
Great Price~Almost brand new 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome located in the community of The Verandas at Freeport.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 N Sand Palm Rd
27 North Sand Palm Drive, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1529 sqft
Freshly updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse 1 Car Garage available 3/1 - Classic sophistication and design merge in this newly updated Garage unit at the Verandas at Freeport.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
270 Mallot Beach Dr
270 Mallott Beach Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1545 sqft
Great house in Freeport, quiet family friendly neighborhood conveniently located just off Hwy 331. Only a short drive to Destin beaches, Panama City Beach and the Ft Walton Airport. This well cared for 3 Bedroom 2 full bath has over 1550 Sq. Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
57 Ariana Lane
57 Ariana Ln, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4BR/3BA residence just a block from Choctawhatchee Bay. This home is in a tranquil nature setting within a very desirable area of Santa Rosa Beach great for walks and bicycle rides.
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
20383 US HIGHWAY 331 S
20383 US Route 331, Walton County, FL
5 Beds 2 Baths - House $2,800 20383 US-331, Freeport, FL 32439-4913, United States Beautiful split level home on 2 acres for immediate rental, located directly on Highway 331 less than half a mile over the bridge.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
529 Tropical Way
529 Tropical Way, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1463 sqft
Available Now 3Bedroom 2 Bath in South Freeport - Freshly updated three bedroom, two bath available for lease. Close to the most beautiful Beaches with out the beach rental price.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29 Tranquility Court
29 Tranquility Ct, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1860 sqft
29 Tranquility - Welcome to Tranquility By the Bay. The names says it all. There are only 15 homes and a community pool in the neighborhood. Located in a quiet area across the street from the bay.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
16 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
222 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1613 sqft
72 E. Kathy Lane Available 06/24/20 Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56 Loblolly Bay Drive
56 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1920 sqft
56 Loblolly Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Driftwood Estates - This gorgeous home features a split-bedroom, open floorpan with lots of flexible space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Edgewood Terrace
154 Edgewood Terrace, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Option to rent UNFURNISHED! 3D Virtual Tour! Beautifully updated & fully furnished 3 bedroom south of 98 and under 2 miles to the beach available NOW long term! - Please take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 South Haven Circle
50 South Haven Cir 4, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1649 sqft
New listing-Take the 3D virtual Tour! Tranquil, luxurious 3/2.5 townhouse with 1 car garage in the heart of Santa Rosa Beach available NOW! - Click here for the 3D tour: https://www.insidemaps.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
117 Santa Barbara Ave
117 Santa Barbara Avenue, Walton County, FL
This newly renovated Victorian-style, three story home for sale! This one of a kind property sits on 1/2 acre, and is less than a mile from a local park and boat launch. Plenty of room for parking your cars and water crafts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
149 White Heron Drive
149 White Heron Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1694 sqft
Spacious updated house along 30a. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and farm sink. Large fenced in backyard has been re-sodded with new irrigation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
105 Edgewood Terrace
105 Edgewood Terrace, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Wonderful LOCATION on the South side of highway 98. Only 1.5 mile to Ed Walline Beach Access and Gulf Place. Close to Publix, dining, beach, shopping. Privacy fence large back deck. Freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
85 Bayou Landing Road
85 Bayou Landing Rd, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard.