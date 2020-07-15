/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Edgewater, FL
14 Blue Heron Drive
14 Blue Heron Drive, Edgewater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1038 sqft
This is beautifully maintained home in a quiet, lovely neighborhood with a boat and kayak launch, shuffleboard and beautiful intra-coastal views from the community dockThe home is clean and welcoming with an oversized one car garage.
1702 Palmetto Ct
1702 Palmetto Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
DUPLEX fenced in back yard washer/dryer hookup APPLY AT WWW.CFLRENT.COM
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
987 sqft
Resort-style apartments in desirable New Smyrna Beach. Open concept floor plans with sought-after amenities such as fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers and private patios or balconies with views. Minutes from the shore.
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1706 sqft
476 Shorewood Lane Available 07/15/20 HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.
Venetian Bay
3639 Romea Circle
3639 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Venetian Bay Beauty New Smyrna Beach - Offered is spacious, vaulted ceilings 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, townhome of Parkside in Venetian Bay. This is maintenance free living. It has all the upscale amenities Venetian Bay offers.
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204
443 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on Bouchelle Island, just $2,500/mo.
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.
4201 S Atlantic Ave Apt 205
4201 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1015 sqft
Beautifully decorated 2/2 condo at Hacienda del Sol I Condos! Oceanfront property with heated pool, you are just steps from the beach! Sleeps 5 comfortably! Make this your next beach vacation! Shopping and dining are within walking distance! Sit
656 Mt Olympus Blvd - 1
656 Mount Olympous Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
This lovely 2 story townhouse is located in a safe and convenient family community with a community pool just around the corner; a playground across the street and a walking trail.
451 Bouchelle Dr #301
451 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1128 sqft
BOUCHELLE ISLAND - 2BR 2BA FURNISHED CONDO - AVAIL JUNE 1st 2020 - WELCOME TO THE SEA BREEZE AT BOUCHELLE ISLAND! Available NOW , come spend your summer here! This is a 3 month minimum rental period per the HOA.
2124 S ATLANTIC AVENUE
2124 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
992 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo newly remodeled with attached spacious one car garage. Stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Washer and dryer are included in rent. Small pets OK.
88 Heather Point Court - 1
88 Heather Point Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
THIS VILLA IS FULLY FURNISHED! RENTAL RATE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES AND WIFI CABLE!!! Thank you for inquiring Kate's Places - High Quality Homes Away from Home.
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1149 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.
4624 Harbour Village Boulevard
4624 Harbour Village Boulevard, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1339 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL UNIT Nicely furnished large 2/2 Harbour Village condo nestled between the Intercoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean. With views of the Intercoastal Waterway.
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the beautiful Villagio on the Lakes, a gated Community. This unit is on the ground floor and has fresh paint and flooring through out.
4454 S Atlantic Avenue
4454 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1148 sqft
Gorgeous updated ocean view condo, with 1 car garage. Lots of closets for storage, Kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite, and tiled backsplash. All bathrooms have also been totally remodeled and updated.
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301
4790 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301 Available 07/15/20 Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET.
830 Airport Rd. # 211
830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Wispering Wood for RENT! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1170 sq. ft.
