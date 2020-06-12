/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
93 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1706 University Lane
1706 University Lane, Cocoa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Well maintained 2/2 unit on the first floor with screened patio. Located near major highways, great access to the beaches, restaurants & Disney.
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Shepards Park Acres
1 Unit Available
985 S Fiske Boulevard
985 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom conveniently located in the heart of Rockledge. new fence, pets accepted.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Space Coast Gardens
1 Unit Available
771 Lunar Lake Circle
771 Lunar Lake Circle, Cocoa West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
814 sqft
Very nice unit with two bedrooms and one and a half baths. Unit has a back covered patio to enjoy the Florida sunshine, washer & dryer hookups in a separate laundry room for your convenience, tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sunrise Village Condo
1 Unit Available
6850 N Highway 1
6850 US Route 1, Port St. John, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
This is a beautiful riverfront unit. Gorgeous views of the river from the living room and master bedroom. Complex offers community pool and tennis court. Pest control and water is included in the rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
255 Spring Drive
255 Spring Drive, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
UPDATED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Summer Place! Perfect location, right next to 528 for a short ride to the beach! Community pool in the complex. Washer & Dryer with the unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3019 Sea Gate Circle
3019 Sea Gate Cir, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Nice duplex with two bedrooms, two baths and a one car garage. Lots of kitchen cabinets with tiled counter tops, tiled and laminate wood floors, updated bath vanities, painted in designer colors. Large lot with fenced yard and beautiful oak trees.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rose Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
95 Lucas Road
95 Lucas Road, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex located right off Courtenay Parkway. Tile throughout, New cabinets and baseboards installed in 2018. Lots of cabinet space! Plenty of space in the big eat in kitchen. Duplex has a Washer and Dryer hookup inside unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4107 Meander Place
4107 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Spacious & open 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, 2nd floor condo unit in desirable Jameson Place. Neutral decor, large kitchen with 42'' cabinetry, cathedral ceiling & washer & dryer included.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rockledge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
1675 S Fiske Boulevard
1675 South Fiske Boulevard, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1122 sqft
Welcome to Casa Verde! WATER, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET (WIFI) is already included in this Rent.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1 Artemis Boulevard
1 Artemis Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
Merritt Island Living! Two bedroom two bath duplex with canal access! Recently updated including exterior and interior paint. vinyl wood flooring throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4027 Meander Place
4027 Meander Place, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1279 sqft
Jameson Place in Rockledge! Two bedroom two bath with one car garage! First floor entry and first floor garage. Utility room with stackable washer/dryer unit.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4129 Cedar Creek Circle
4129 Cedar Creek Circle, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
868 sqft
You'll Be Impressed With This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath GROUND FLOOR Unit In The Gated BELLA VITA Condo Community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3213 Murrell Road
3213 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1302 sqft
Meticulously kept and maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in quiet neighborhood in the heart of Rockledge. Available 3/1/2020.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1720 Murrell Road
1720 Murrell Road, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
928 sqft
Beautiful updated unit located in the heart of Rockledge. Spacious bedrooms, new kitchen, flooring and appliances. Owner may consider a small pet. Minutes to shopping, Space Center, Port Canaveral and Beaches.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Viera North
1 Unit Available
4230 Woodhall Circle
4230 Woodhall Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1283 sqft
SHORT TERM AVAILABLE 7 to 9 MONTHS! FULLY FURNISHED! RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC! Great Viera East location! FURNISHED 2bed/2bath with a 2-Car Garage. Everything needed for a comfortable stay.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3077 Sea Gate Circle
3077 Sea Gate Cir, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1044 sqft
Attention SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Nasa workers relocating to the area. Don't miss this spectacular rental.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Cocoa
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
3 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Similar Pages
Cocoa 1 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 BedroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa 3 BedroomsCocoa Accessible ApartmentsCocoa Apartments with Balcony
Cocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with BalconyCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GarageCocoa Apartments with GymCocoa Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with ParkingCocoa Apartments with Pool
Cocoa Apartments with PoolCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly PlacesCocoa Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLGifford, FLLoughman, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL