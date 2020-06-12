/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:59 PM
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8031 Lotus Drive
8031 Lotus Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1349 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
7735 Rottingham Rd
7735 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
936 sqft
3 bedrooms 1 bathroom 936 sq ft one car garage, w/d hook ups, spacious back yard, the nearby schools are Schrader Elementary School, Bayonet Point Middle School, Fivay High School - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 1 car garage is a must see!!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Palm Terrace Estates
1 Unit Available
10934 Inglewood Avenue
10934 Inglewood Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1100 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
10106 Willow Drive
10106 Willow Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1096 sqft
Refreshed 3/2/1 ini Port Richey - This Home Features an Updated Kitchen with Granite, Updated Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Newer Flooring and Freshly Painted inside. Enjoy the Screen enclosed lanai. Convenient to Shopping and Restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Palm Terrace Gardens
1 Unit Available
11205 Snyder Ave.
11205 Snyder Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1630 sqft
Large 3/2/1 with a privacy fence and pool!!! - This home ia a 3/2/1 with a pool & a privacy fence! * 1630 SQUARE FEET* Updated kitchen NEWER cabinents NEWER countertops wood floors in living areas Updated bathrooms NEWER light fixtures One car
Results within 1 mile of Bayonet Point
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Clemente East
1 Unit Available
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORINGTHROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
10110 Cherry Creek Ln
10110 Cherry Creek Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1260 sqft
Coming soon.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Berkley Woods
1 Unit Available
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
9521 Richwood Ln
9521 Richwood Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$975
860 sqft
This home has no carpets and has been recently completely re-modeled with wood plank and Tile floors throughout. 3 Bed/ 1 Bath. 1 Car Attached Garage. Backyard is fenced. Open Floor Plan.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Ravenswood Village
1 Unit Available
13213 Shadberry Lane
13213 Shadberry Lane, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1771 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pleasure Isles
1 Unit Available
13326 SUSAN DRIVE
13326 Susan Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Come live the Florida lifestyle in this Lovely waterfront home in Hudson in a non deed restricted neighborhood on a great Gulf access canal with Floating Dock! 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has an open floor plan with a cute, eat in kitchen
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
8235 Penwood Drive
8235 Penwood Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1512 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sea Ranch on The Gulf
1 Unit Available
13523 OUTBOARD COURT
13523 Outboard Court, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1064 sqft
THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE (WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER) HOME HAS A FENCED BACK YARD AND IS ON A WIDE, GULF ACCESS CANAL.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonet Point
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5687 MERCADO DRIVE
5687 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL
Under Construction. Under Construction. SPECIAL: 1/2 Month Free & No Application Fees!!! Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7653 Pier Road
7653 Pier Road, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
3/2 Pier Road - Property Id: 256277 Nice clean and new interior paints, flooring, cabinets, sink, fridge, range, vanities, and medicine cabinets. House is on a double lots. House have brand new roof and low e windows.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8433 Lafitte Dr
8433 Lafitte Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath with private boat ramp access to gulf - Property Id: 294995 This is a 3 bedroom possible 4 it has a sunroom addition with 2 bath. It has a one car garage with a shed in backyard for additional storage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5028 Farnsworth Lane
5028 Farnsworth Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1654 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5645 mercado Drive
5645 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - 1/2 Month Free!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Avila Bay Townhomes
1 Unit Available
8645 Castillian Way
8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Place at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
7837 Prospect Hill Circle
7837 Prospect Hill Circle, River Ridge, FL
Spacious Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath 2 Story Home in the Gated Community of Windsor Place at River Ridge! - This home offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths and a 2-car garage with an extra storage area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14750 Potterton Cir
14750 Potterton Circle, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
Hudson - Property Id: 288569 Beautiful home in a well maintained quite gated community. Community pool is right in your backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept kitchen and living room. Laundry room in unit. 2 car garage. Furnished or not.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
5418 Palmetto Rd
5418 Palmetto Road, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom in NPR, UPDATED with W/D Connections - Property Id: 128982 Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home that will be ready 6/15/20 Updated with new flooring, roofing and MORE Call Peter today to learn more about the property
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgewood
1 Unit Available
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Similar Pages
Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayonet Point 3 BedroomsBayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Garage
Bayonet Point Apartments with GymBayonet Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBayonet Point Apartments with ParkingBayonet Point Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL