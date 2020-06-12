/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Rivendel Drive
16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490 Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place! Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining. Private, quiet location.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
145 Canal Street East - 1, Unit 407
145 Canal Street East, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Rent Includes Heat and Water! Beautiful Loft Style 3 bedroom, 2 Bath, Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer Dryer in unit, Granite counters. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft Style Unit, Top Floor, Exposed Beams. Hardwood floors throughout. Assigned parking.
Results within 1 mile of Shelton
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
54 Blue Ridge Drive
54 Blue Ridge Drive, Trumbull, CT
Lovely rental opportunity in this one of a kind home in the coveted Nichols section of Trumbull. One year, unfurnished rental.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Street
23 Washington Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1864 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Colonial. Has a master bedroom suite with a claw foot tub, sunroom, and lovely garden area. Park like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Shelton
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Jackson Ave
24 Jackson Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 290830 Tenant pay all utilities including water, must have good credit, and proper level of income to qualify. Nice Place, Granite Counter tops, Finish lower Basement, 3 Bedroom, Backyard.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North End
1 Unit Available
3411 Main Street
3411 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1400 sqft
This spacious second and third-floor duplex apartment offers a private entrance and abundant parking. The apartment offers a gracious living room, modern eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and a modern full bath on the main level.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
45 Glenfield Avenue
45 Glenfield Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15 Krakow Street
15 Krakow Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Completely renovated unit for you to call HOME! From the kitchen, to the floors, to the bathrooms, to the windows and deck; this property has been tastefully completed! Spacious three bedroom 1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
43 Bailey Lane
43 Bailey Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Enjoy this ranch home features Living Room with fireplace, Large Eat-In Kitchen with slider to a huge wood deck overlooking large, level, fenced in yard. 3 bedrooms, one with its own private deck. Updated bath with glass shower doors.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
230 Rogers Avenue
230 Rogers Avenue, Milford city, CT
Phenomenal home with million dollar views features 3 season porch, main level with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Living room, dining room, kitchen with granite counters and beautiful island perfect for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Ansonia
1 Unit Available
10 Adanti Avenue
10 Adanti Avenue, Ansonia, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1458 sqft
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master BR with full bath. Efficient two zone gas heat plus central a/c. Main level laundry. Large kitchen w/breakfast bar plus dining room and large living room. 2 car garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1925 Barnum Avenue
1925 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in an exquisitely remodeled 3BR 2BA home that has everything you need all in a convenient location. MUST SEE! Spacious living / dining room with plenty of windows to allow natural light to lighten the room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North End
1 Unit Available
56 Hallock
56 Hallock St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Reduce for quick Rent!!!Prime north end Spacious 3 bedroom apartment in the North end. Fresly painted, Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private backyard, Laundry in the unit. Plenty of storage. References and credit check required.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
865 East Broadway
865 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
FULLY FURNISHED - Direct Waterfront - Available from 9/10/20 - 5/31/21. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on beautiful sandy beach. It features kitchen with all appliances including a wine cooler. A breakfast bar for casual dining.
Similar Pages
Shelton 1 BedroomsShelton 2 BedroomsShelton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShelton 3 BedroomsShelton Accessible ApartmentsShelton Apartments with Balcony
Shelton Apartments with GarageShelton Apartments with GymShelton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsShelton Apartments with ParkingShelton Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CT
Stratford, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYEast Patchogue, NY