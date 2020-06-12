/
2 bedroom apartments
93 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shelton, CT
5 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1381 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
1 of 22
1 Unit Available
257 Kneen Street
257 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Pristine 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse. Completely remodeled top to bottom: All new paint, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is brand new; new appliances, granite and backsplash.
1 of 27
1 Unit Available
347 Green Rock
347 Green Rock, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2814 sqft
Magnificently maintained and updated unit on corner of Navajo Loop and Green Rock in sought-after Aspetuck Village. Lovely 2BD, 2.5BA townhouse with newly-installed laminate floors thru-out most of the Townhouse.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
38 Kneen Street
38 Kneen Street, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Nicely updated 3rd unit apartment with 2bedroom and one bathroom in the heart of Shelton. Close to Route 8 and near by towns such as Derby and Ansonia. It comes with a Washer and Dryer hook up. Call or text for a private showing. No pet allowed.
1 of 10
1 Unit Available
6 Bridge Street - 205
6 Bridge St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1010 sqft
Beautiful loft style apartments, in prime river-view location, near shops, restaurants and highways. Units Include stainless steel Stove, refrigerator and Microwave. Washer & dryer are also included in each unit.
Results within 5 miles of Shelton
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
6 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
5 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1216 sqft
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Post Road North
19 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
1 of 21
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.
1 of 16
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 9
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
132 Virginia Avenue
132 Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
This townhouse style rental is waiting for you. Featuring two bedroom, living room dinning area, remodel kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors, finish basement.
1 of 10
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
670 Boston Post Road
670 Boston Post Road, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apt at unit 5 in Milford ready to be rented now! Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floor on main floor. Two level unit with spiral staircase. Plenty of off street parking.
1 of 12
1 Unit Available
204 Wakelee Avenue
204 Wakelee Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely main level of a two family home that has been recently remodeled. Spacious back yard, off street parking with plenty of room for vehicles from both apartments. Storage in basement and laundry off kitchen.
1 of 8
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
151 Louisiana Avenue
151 Louisiana Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Renovated unit with finished basement, newer kitchen cabinets,quartz countertops,stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer in the basement, basement has new floors. Updated bathroom upstairs, all new windows.
1 of 21
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
12 Bridgeport Avenue
12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
941 sqft
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated.
1 of 2
1 Unit Available
12 Miranda Lane
12 Miranda Lane, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Great townhouse located near train, shopping major highways and restaurants with forest view. Home offers garage, finished lower level, deck, dining room, and carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors,central air and gas heat. Awesome Complex.
1 of 24
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
35 Richardson Street
35 Richardson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Ideal opportunity to rent this fully furnished, flexible, short term rental apartment with all the comforts of home.
1 of 12
North End
1 Unit Available
50 Burnsford Avenue
50 Burnsford Ave, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3575 sqft
Well maintained first floor apartment in desirable North End location. Apartment features two large bedrooms. bathroom, kitchen, formal dining room and living room. All tenants will be screened for credit, eviction, and background check.
