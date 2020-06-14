70 Apartments for rent in New Britain, CT with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Britain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$955
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
40-42 Gladden Street
40 Gladden St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1344 sqft
Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom on quiet dead end street in New Britain - Completely renovated 1344 square feet, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment. Brand new kitchen, new bathroom, with beautiful resurfaced hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
26 Buell St
26 Buell St, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 287663 I have a 2 bedroom apartment for rent on the first floor. Beautiful apartment located on a quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
26 Anise Street
26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1331 sqft
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
107 Gold Street - AA
107 Gold Street, New Britain, CT
Studio
$725
550 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Electric, heat & hot water!! Freshly painted and cleaned large studio apartment on the corner of Gold & Lyman Streets, with private entrance door! - Hardwood floors - Full bathroom with tub - Fully applianced kitchen -

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
105 Ten Acre Rd - 2C
105 Ten Acre Road, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Brand new Suite in a beautiful Tudor house! PRIVATE BATH / PRIVATE OFFICE! Also FREE high speed internet. Everything in the pictures comes with the place. 5 mins from Westfarms mall and the highway.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
44 Cabot St 1 Front
44 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,485
1286 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! SHORT TERM LEASES WELCOME! Very Spacious 1 Bedroom on a quiet street. Washer and Dryer located in apartment. Access to garage is available. 4 Family house located on a quiet residential Street.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
254 Slater Road
254 Slater Road, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2364 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom completely remodeled 2nd floor apartment, available June 1st . Everything is new just like new construction.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
100 Concord st. 3
100 Concord Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Unit 3 Available 05/01/20 100 Concord st 3rd floor - Property Id: 76599 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76599 Property Id 76599 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5674140)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29 Cabot Street 3rd floor
29 Cabot Street, New Britain, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful Third Floor Unit in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 48406 Beautiful spacious two-bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood on the 3rd floor. Right off the bus-line and close to downtown New Britain.
Results within 1 mile of New Britain

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2525 sqft
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of New Britain
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
22 Colonial Ct, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1300 sqft
Colonial Village is a private apartment community in Plainville, CT set amidst landscaped grounds and tree-lined streets. We are located 15 minutes from downtown Hartford and Waterbury, with easy access to I-84 and Routes 72 and 10.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Packard

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1 Bretton Road - 1A
1 Bretton Road, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Long and short term leases available. Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center! One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 1A
21 Crescent St, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,398
700 sqft
FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED! Corporate housing! SHORT TERM LEASES ACCEPTED! Everything you see in the pictures comes with the place!

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Lane
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Updated and Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, fully Functioning Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
812 Farmington
812 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Spacious Fully Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment within walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, and a fully Functioning Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19 Arnold Way
19 Arnold Way, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house in West Hartford. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
53 Florence Way
53 Florence Way, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1878 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained Town House. Offering 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and finished lower level/basement.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1294 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
23 Kent Street
23 Kent St, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1138 sqft
Gorgeous 1st floor unit! Large living room, separate dining room with a built in hutch, eat-in kitchen, washer dryer hook-up in unit and a remodeled bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. Parking for 2 cars, convenient to shopping and highways.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in New Britain, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for New Britain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

