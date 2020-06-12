/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
191 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1003 sqft
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1175 sqft
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
11 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1130 sqft
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B
5401 South Park Terrace, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL IN DTC*** - Property Id: 76415 ****** You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
7600 Landmark Way 911
7600 Landmark Way, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1286 sqft
Live luxury at the Landmark! - Property Id: 292462 Live luxury at the Landmark! This beautiful two bed, two bath residence is flooded with natural light and features a large kitchen with granite counter tops and high-end appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Village
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hampden South
67 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Inverness
17 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
23 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hampden South
43 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1118 sqft
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Hampden
7 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1110 sqft
Apartments feature high ceilings and a private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include a fitness center and resident clubhouse. Near Cherry Creek State Park with quick access to I-225.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hampden South
26 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southmoor Park
19 Units Available
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1149 sqft
What happens when you line up all the practical things you need for success, and then surround yourself with a kaleidoscope of delightful diversions? You get a balanced life at the intersection of Happy Canyon and Monaco. This is Tangent.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southmoor Park
21 Units Available
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
923 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Hampden South
21 Units Available
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Hampden South
12 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1015 sqft
In a property with a remodeled clubhouse for residents to relax. Proximity to roadways and public transportation allows for easy access to Downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Park Meadows Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hampden
9 Units Available
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
925 sqft
Modern complex complete with sparkling pool, community grill stations, covered parking and an all-inclusive fitness center. Located near Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
