Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

65 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA

Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
20 Units Available
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1003 sqft
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
958 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Stevenson Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
14 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1099 sqft
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
25716 Player Drive
25716 North Player Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 2 full bath COMPLETELY REMODELED UPPER UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
17 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1284 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1005 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
933 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
4 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
995 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
24120 Victoria Ln #51
24120 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Bridgeport 2 Bedroom Towhome in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Avenue Scott and Channel Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1.046 sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298
23609 Del Monte Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Beautiful 2 + 2 with View - Desirable Santa Fe 2 + 2 Upper Unit with a view in Valencia! This unit has lots of natural light, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Custom Paint, Breakfast Bar with Granite Counter-tops, Upgraded Microwave, Stove and

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
22902 Cheyenne Drive
22902 Cheyenne Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1176 sqft
22902 Cheyenne Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Newhall Ranch Road and Hillsborough Parkway in the Cheyenne Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
24450 Main St
24450 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1167 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24450 Main St in Santa Clarita. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
Oakmont of Santa Clarita
28650 Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1193 sqft
Gorgeous Assisted Living Retirement Apartment Home, including a secure memory care neighborhood for residents who require.
Results within 10 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Chatsworth
3 Units Available
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1110 sqft
Resort-like home. Stunning pool and courtyard area. On-site gym, pool and clubhouse. Updated appliances in each unit. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly property for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.

June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stevenson Ranch Rent Report. Stevenson Ranch rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stevenson Ranch rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Stevenson Ranch rents decline sharply over the past month

Stevenson Ranch rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Stevenson Ranch stand at $2,824 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,628 for a two-bedroom. Stevenson Ranch's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stevenson Ranch, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Stevenson Ranch

    As rents have increased moderately in Stevenson Ranch, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Stevenson Ranch is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Stevenson Ranch's median two-bedroom rent of $3,628 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% rise in Stevenson Ranch.
    • While Stevenson Ranch's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Stevenson Ranch than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Stevenson Ranch is more than three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

