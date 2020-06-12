/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:38 PM
68 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rialto, CA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave D
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
1073 N. Verde (2 bed 1 bath) Newly Renovated - Property Id: 196406 This newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is newly renovated. Spacious, with 1 car garage, yard, gated community, and centrally located to every convenience imaginable. Cats OK.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Downtown Rialto
1 Unit Available
102 S Date Avenue
102 S Date Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
910 sqft
Available for Lease! A modern, 2 level unit located in a prime location, near to the historic downtown and close to schools, shopping and convenient commuter access.
Results within 1 mile of Rialto
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1968 Sosa Lane
1968 West Sosa Lane, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
915 sqft
Tours will be schedule by licensed agents only, all appointments require a 24 hour notice in advance.
Results within 5 miles of Rialto
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Downtown Riverside
2 Units Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Riverside
12 Units Available
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
University
9 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
University
20 Units Available
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
University
13 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Riverside
13 Units Available
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1294 sqft
The Award-Winning Main+Nine is an intimate, handcrafted community that blends five-stories of apartment lofts with two-stories of creative offices and a ground floor cafe bistro to deliver the best of urban living in the heart of the New Downtown
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SBHS
1 Unit Available
437 W 20th Street
437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 1 bath - (RLNE5851349)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M
3593 Prospect Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Come and see this beautiful two-story home for lease that includes a relaxing porch in front to enjoy the nice views and weather.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Shandin Hills
1 Unit Available
501 W 34th Street
501 West 34th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 W 34th Street in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
5565 34th St
5565 34th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
660 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
5557 34th St
5557 34th St, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
16970 Marygold Avenue
16970 Marygold Avenue, Fontana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
NICE 2BED/2BATH CONDO. ONLY MINUTES FROM THE 10 FREEWAY & WALKING DISTANCE FROM KAISER PERMANENTE.. A MUST SEE!!!!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Arrowhead Farms
1 Unit Available
4211 Mountain Drive
4211 Mountain Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
736 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment for rent in San Bernardino! Don't wait! This spacious downstairs unit features and upgraded kitchen with lots of granite countertops and cabinet
1 of 1
Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
University
1 Unit Available
1460 Kendall Drive 28
1460 Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Lovely Condo near Cal State San Bernardino - Property Id: 132500 (Silver Ridge Condos) Beautiful fully remolded condo located near CSUSB. Single car attached garage with second assigned parking space. Indoor washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Rialto
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1093 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Canyon Crest
8 Units Available
Vista Imperio
5880 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
979 sqft
Well-equipped apartments close to Sycamore Parks and the I-215. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite worktops, fireplace, walk-in closets, patios and more. The complex has a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Arlanza
20 Units Available
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
940 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Similar Pages
Rialto Apartments with GarageRialto Apartments with GymRialto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRialto Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAWildomar, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CA