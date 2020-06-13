Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Montecito, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
830 Chelham Way
830 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1171 Mesa Rd
1171 Mesa Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2000 sqft
Delightful Montecito Cottage style home. 3BR, 2BA,2000 sq.ft. with many upgrades including baths, kitchen and A/C. Pool, several private patios, walk to beach and Coast Village. MUS. One year lease, unfurnished. COVID showing requirements.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Montecito Home Estates
1 Unit Available
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1368 E Mountain Dr
1368 East Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
11351 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING SEPT 15th** Nestled in the foothills of Montecito, this expansive 5-acre compound offers panoramic views of the Pacific.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.

1 of 89

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8716 sqft
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 07/01/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...
Results within 1 mile of Montecito

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2701 sqft
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
51 Loma Media Rd
51 Loma Media Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2322 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Rental. BEGINNING MARCH 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cielito
1 Unit Available
657 Circle Drive
657 Circle Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Tastefully updated 4 bdr ranch style home on 1.3 acres nestled on a hilltop overlooking Sycamore Canyon in Montecito/Santa Barbara. The oversized lot with an extra long driveway provides privacy and a secluded feel to the property.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
10 Oak Street A
10 Oak St, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
Santa Barbara Down Town Charm - This beautiful home offers a unique opportunity to live in exquisitely appointed executive luxury, set in what feels as though your own forest with sycamore and pine trees all around. A stunning and spacious 2 BR 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Beach
1 Unit Available
307 Por La Mar Circle
307 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
307 Por La Mar Circle Available 07/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal

1 of 28

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2315 Varley Street
2315 Varley Street, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
528 sqft
2315 Varley Street Available 06/01/20 Sweetest one bedroom one bath in Summerland! Lots of extras:) - You will be fully charmed by this beautifully quaint; free standing, one bedroom one bathroom in the wonderful community of Summerland.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Eastside
1 Unit Available
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Montecito

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Alta Mesa
1 Unit Available
616 Calle Del Oro
616 Calle Del Oro, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1872 sqft
Views!! Views!! Views!! Location!! Location!! Location!! A stunning Alta Mesa home remodeled into a light, bright & open floor plan with ocean, sunset & mountain views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Mesa
1 Unit Available
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 - AUGUST 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
401 Chapala
401 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,600
1374 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Experience the best that Santa Barbara has to offer from this luxury downtown condominium.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Laguna
1 Unit Available
409 E Anapamu St
409 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1348 sqft
Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE: APRIL 2021 FORWARD. This relaxing craftsman style house is perfect for those that want to live like a local and stay for at least a month or more.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lower State
1 Unit Available
618 Anacapa
618 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2655 sqft
Wonderful in town end unit condo that lives like a home. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, three story condo with three private outdoor areas and a 2 car garage. A walk scored of 97, this gated in town condo has everything.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4700 Sandyland Rd
4700 Sandyland Road, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
828 sqft
Furnished vacation rental, right across the street from the beach. Walk to downtown Carpinteria. Weekly & monthly rentals. Summer is weekly rentals only. Check in and check out date is Saturday. 7 night minimum/maximum.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westside
1 Unit Available
835 W Mission St
835 West Mission Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Super clean Tudor with Old World charm and modern high-end amenities. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath Upper West side home with outdoor patio and lush surroundings. Looking for 2-6 month lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Montecito, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Montecito renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

