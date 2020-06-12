/
2 bedroom apartments
132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
3830 AVE VINELAND
3830 Eve Circle, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3830 AVE VINELAND in Jurupa Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
5565 34th St
5565 34th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
660 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.
5557 34th St
5557 34th St, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.
Downtown Riverside
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Southridge Village
14515 Woodland Drive
14515 Woodland Drive, Fontana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Welcome home to The Cottages! This 2 bedroom home has been completely remodeled and upgraded.
Norco Farms
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1176 sqft
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1093 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1023 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1087 sqft
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
940 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Ontario Center
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Ramona
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
University
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
