Apartment List
/
CA
/
gilroy
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
775 Williamsburg Way Unit B
775 Williamsburg Way, Gilroy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
921 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo with Garage!! - This one bedroom condominium has been freshly painted throughout and upgraded with granite counter tops, canned lighting throughout including a jacuzzi bath tub.
Results within 5 miles of Gilroy

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3025 Godfrey Ave
3025 Godfrey Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
2485 sqft
Fabulous Country Home in Gilroy - 3 bedroom, 3 bath 2485 sf with Sunroom and finished attic. Gourmet Kitchen, Granite countertops, breakfast bar, double ovens and built in microwave. Large master suite with walk in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Gilroy
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,621
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1590 sqft
Contact our leasing specialists for details on ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* Morgan Ranch Apartments, in charming Morgan Hill, is close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
528 Cedar Drive
528 Cedar Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
877 sqft
Updated Charming Home in Adult Village - Must be 55+ to live in the adult village, 2nd tenant can be 45+.This clean updated home is light and bright with new carpet, paint, vinyl, stove, microwave.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1145 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
605 W. Dunne Avenue
605 East Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1636 sqft
MORGAN HILL - Updated interior with large family room - Morgan Hill Type: Singe Family Home Address: 605 W. Dunne Ave, Morgan Hill Location: Monterey Rd and W. Dunne Ave Rooms: 3 bedrooms 2 bath, single story, 2 garage with laundry hookup Sq.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
563 Calle San Antonio
563 Calle San Antonio, San Benito County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,699
3398 sqft
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,3 bathrooms built in 2002. Located in the Rancho Larios Gated Community. One of the bedrooms is downstairs and upstairs you will find the other bedrooms plus a loft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
15705 Ibiza Ln
15705 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,170
2426 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom townhouse ready for immediate move-in! Located at a brand-new community Diamond Creek Villa in Morgan Hill. Features: - Granite countertops - GE/Whirlpool appliances - Tile and Purgo flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.
City Guide for Gilroy, CA

Greetings, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Gilroy, California apartment hunting headquarters! A largely quiet, peaceful suburban/urban community on the doorstep of Golden State giants like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay, Gilroy is a popular residential destination for apartment renters from all walks of life. Interested in finding the perfect Gilroy, California apartment? Then you’ve come to the right place, because the apartment of your dreams in the “Garlic Ca...

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Gilroy? You might want to brace yourself for this bombshell: Studio apartments and basic 1BR units start in the $1000-$1300 range (which is actually quite affordable for Bay Area standards, you lucky dog!), and some are even pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). If, meanwhile, you have $1500-plus to spend on your Gilroy, California rental, you’ll find no shortage of spacious (1000-plus square foot) rentals loaded with dynamite amenities, including modern/renovated kitchens, vaulted ceilings, patios, and community features like swimming pools, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Most leases in Gilroy are good for 12 months, although occasionally you’ll find landlords who offer short-term leases, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost). Fortunately, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in Gilroy and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which Gilroy, CA apartment is best for you. Just be sure to have the basics in tow (including a blank check to pay for the security deposit you’ll likely have to fork over, a list of previous residences, and proof of income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for whatever apartment your little heart desires.

Wondering what to do in Gilroy when you’re not busy soaking in the vibes at your sweet new apartment? Hopefully, you’re a shopaholic, because Gilroy is renowned in the Bay/Valley area as a shopper’s paradise (if you dig outlet malls, you’ll fall in love with Gilroy). Other attractions include the numerous wineries (in case you haven’t heard, NorCal knows a thing or two about vino!), state parks, trails, and golf courses that dot the streets. Factor in a wide range of rental properties both new and old, an extremely diverse populace, numerous convenient public transportation options, and some of the most laid-back peeps you’ll find in all of California, and it’s no surprise Gilroy’s population has spiked nearly 30% in the past 10 years and continues to grow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder for the perfect Gilroy, California abode. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Gilroy, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gilroy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Gilroy 3 BedroomsGilroy Apartments with Garages
Gilroy Apartments with Parking
Gilroy Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAEast Palo Alto, CAPacific Grove, CACapitola, CAEast Foothills, CA
Lathrop, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CADel Monte Forest, CAModesto, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMission College
Santa Clara University