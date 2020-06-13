Apartment List
/
CA
/
compton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:42 AM

392 Apartments for rent in Compton, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St.
1339 1/2 E Schinner St, Compton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
640 sqft
1339 1/2 E. Schinner St. Available 04/10/20 Lovely 1 Bedroom Detached Rear House with Private 2 Car Garage! - This unique property is located in a wonderful Compton neighborhood, and is tucked away in the rear of a well-maintained main house.
Results within 1 mile of Compton

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paramount
1 Unit Available
15396 El Camino Avenue
15396 El Camino Avenue, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
150 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR RENT JUST PAINTED READY TO MOVE IN WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM HURRY GOING TO RENT FAST. QUIET HOME PLEANTY OF PARKING VERY COMFORTABLE...

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carson
1 Unit Available
1240 Lemon Court
1240 Lemon Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1158 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Beautifully maintained and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1158 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, and a large patio.
Results within 5 miles of Compton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Paramount
10 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,675 Per Month - Deposit: $2,800 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1469 sqft
*~*~*~*Newly Reduced Rent $3,100.00*~*~*~* Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with Pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1469 W 187th Place
1469 West 187th Place, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1143 sqft
Beautiful and Charming, One-level South Garden home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious, country-style porch in a manicured, landscaped entry way. Enchanting and large backyard with a covered Patio. Great for Barbecues or large family gatherings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
California Heights
1 Unit Available
3565 Linden Avenue Unit 135
3565 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED!!! EVERYTHING NEW! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Updated with designer finishes that includes; granite countertops, modern galley style kitchen with gray cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Los Cerritos
1 Unit Available
3604 Country Club Dr
3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artesia Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
1279 Ivy Terrace
1279 Ivy Ter, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1891 sqft
A wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom + loft/2.5 bathroom with attached 2 car garage, small enclosed backyard and master bedroom balcony is awaiting.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
445 West 88th Street
445 West 88th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1080 sqft
I recently bought a duplex 1 bed 1 bath in each unit. Your welcome to bring your own furniture its a month to month rent bases 3107022286 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Florence-Graham
1 Unit Available
1241 1/4 E 64th St
1241 1/4 E 64th St, Florence-Graham, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
**Mini Open House Sat 23rd from 9am to 10am** **Se mostrara el apartamento este sabado 23 de 9am a 10am** Completely remodeled small unit available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1655 Orchid Way
1655 Orchid Way, Gardena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2148 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Gated Community $3500.00/mo - Located in "Gardena Village" Gated Community just off Artesia Blvd. close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and Tokyo Central Market.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Downey
1 Unit Available
11719 Morning Avenue
11719 Morning Avenue, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1850 sqft
DREAMY, BEAUTIFUL & WELL-MAINTAINED HOME located in the quiet and best area of Downey.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Harbor Gateway South
1 Unit Available
1520 W Carson St
1520 West Carson Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a retreat that combines comfort with the convenience of city living. Take in the immaculate landscaping as you stroll through the spacious courtyard and enjoy the light reflecting off the sparkling pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
South Gardena
1 Unit Available
2001 Artesia Boulevard
2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Compton, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Compton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Compton 1 BedroomsCompton 3 Bedrooms
Compton Apartments with GarageCompton Apartments with Parking
Compton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCompton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino College-Compton CenterCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine