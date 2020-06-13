Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Auburn, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
712 Dorothy Way,
712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
712 Dorothy Way, Available 07/01/20 Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters.

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1366 Vintage Way
1366 Vintage Way, Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3344 sqft
Incredible Custom Home in Vintage Oaks - Exquisite four bedroom, four bath custom home.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodland Estates
1 Unit Available
11091 Montana Drive
11091 Montana Drive, Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2775 sqft
Beautiful Upscale Home - Beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. Neighboring schools include Skyridge Elementary and Placer High. There is easy access to I-80 and Hwy 49.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
440 Buena Vista Ave
440 Buena Vista Avenue, Newcastle, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1433 sqft
440 Buena Vista Ave.

1 of 17

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10801 Joeger Rd.
10801 Joeger Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1025 sqft
North Auburn - Nice remodeled North Auburn property. 2 bedroom 1 bath. New stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room. Large yard with private deck. Large detached shed for storage. Close to Park, shopping and schools. No pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4479 Garden Bar Road
4479 Garden Bar Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has an remodeled secondary home. 2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent. Property is gated, approx.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Auburn, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Auburn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

