Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Sierra Vista, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$865
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Coronado Village Shopping Center and Veteran's Memorial Park. Also near Fort Huachuca Military Base. Apartments feature in-unit washer and dryers. On-site swimming pool, gated dog walk and 24-hour fitness center. Assigned parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
14 Units Available
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
1 Bedroom
$575
471 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
613 sqft
Variety of floor plans and one and two bedroom units available with plenty of light and large closets. Community features covered parking, a swimming pool, spa and hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5244 Desert Shadows Drive
5244 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute house in a nice neighborhood, parking in the back. Community pool and spa, all included in the rent. Thher ia .01% Rental Tax added on top of the rent.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3616 SNEAD Drive
3616 Snead Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2186 sqft
olfers Dream, beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home over 2000 sqft on a large lot in the desirable country club estates. This home features a large covered patio and back yard great for entertaining or relaxing under the pergola taking in the views.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
954 Escondido
954 Escondido Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1324 sqft
- Large Great Room with vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has gas range and Eat In Area, Ceiling Fans, Dual Sinks in Master Bathroom. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. 2 Car Garage. Cooled by A/C.Covered Patio and enclosed backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1637 Silverado Drive
1637 Silverado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1639 sqft
1637 Silverado Drive Available 07/01/20 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf in Silverado subdivision, Sierra Vista, AZ - This 3BD/2BA/2CG 1659 sf rental property in the Silverado subdivision located in Sierra Vista, AZ is close to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
58 Peterson St
58 Peterson St, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
58 Peterson St Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, Den, 1 Bath home close to Fort Huachuca - New Paint and Flooring! - Available July 15th....

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2851 Golden Eagle Dr
2851 Golden Eagle Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1674 sqft
2851 Golden Eagle Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home - What a charming home with a split bedroom floor plan. This 3 bd/2ba home has been updated with top quality material and workmanship.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5341 Cedar Springs
5341 Cedar Springs Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1461 sqft
3/bed, 2/bath home with washer and dryer included! - 3/bed, 2/bath home with ceramic tile and carpet all throughout! It offers a great layout with a large kitchen,a great living room and spacious bedrooms! The 2 car garage is perfect for extra

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C
4409 Plaza Vis, Sierra Vista, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C Available 07/15/20 Cozy Condo! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Washer & Dryer and Jacuzzi included! - Available July 15th.......

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
509 Andrea Dora Ave
509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
4170 Plaza Oro Loma, Unit B Available 05/08/20 Cozy Condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 Bath down stairs unit, A/C, Washer & Dryer included - Available May 8th.....

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3405 Eagle Ridge Drive
3405 Eagle Ridge Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1918 sqft
Spacious home in Eagle Ridge subdivision. Home has hardwood and tile floors throughout, Backyard has open views of mountains. Has an extended patio. Cement Counter Tops in kitchen, split floor plan, 2 Car garage with lots of storage.

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071
3379 Sequoia Ct, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1366 sqft
3379 Sequoia Court 107-56-071 Available 08/01/19 - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with lots of upgrades. Easy care AZ landscaping in front.

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
4508 Redwood Street
4508 Redwood St, Sierra Vista, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1348 sqft
Very nice home with 3 bedrooms in The Holidays and close to the Community Pool & Center. There's a natural gas fireplace in the Great Room and a Has hookup for your gas grill on the patio. Background has Artificial Grass for easy maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Sierra Vista

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5430 San Paulo
5430 S San Paulo Ave, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$925
Country Living Manufactured home - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open floor plan. Home sits a large lot and has a large workshop. Enclosed backyard. The home is cooled by AC. Covered back patio. Washer and dry hookups. Sorry, no pet allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sierra Vista, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sierra Vista renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

