/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rio Verde, AZ
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
18709 E AVENIDA DEL RAY --
18709 East Avenida Del Ray, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2338 sqft
Long or short term rental 2+ bed 2.5 bath plus a den, home located in the Rio Verde adult community. Enter to formal living & dining with soaring ceilings, cozy fireplace and plantation shutters. Den has vaulted ceiling.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
18606 E AMARADO Circle
18606 East Amarado Circle, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1909 sqft
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV INCREDIBLE TONTO VERDE - your paradise awaits with stunning golf course and desert vista views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
26227 N BRAVO Lane
26227 North Bravo Lane, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1692 sqft
Your Perfect Getaway Awaits! Beautiful Rio Verde - desirable golf course neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, TV Room. Spacious patio to enjoy gorgeous desert vista views. Fully furnished and ready for you!
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
18614 E PICACHO Road
18614 East Picacho Road, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2658 sqft
Gorgeous Tonto Verde - Desert Living Like No Other! Located on the 17th hole of the Peaks Course, offering endless Mountain and Golf Course Views. Open and Inviting - wall of windows to take in those amazing views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
25409 N QUAIL HAVEN Drive
25409 North Quail Haven Drive, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2405 sqft
Desirable Rio Verde - Your Vacation Awaits! 2405 SF home, 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Spacious Great Room design w Fireplace, Dining Area. Family Room off kitchen area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Rio Verde
1 Unit Available
25458 N DANNY Lane
25458 North Danny Lane, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1430 sqft
Welcome to the Rio Verde Golf Casita, a 2 BR 2 BTH golf home located amid 90 holes of golf in gorgeous Rio Verde, AZ, a 55+ community. This is a fully furnished vacation rental.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Tonto Verde
1 Unit Available
17764 E STOCKING Trail
17764 E Stocking Trl, Rio Verde, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1543 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME~VACATION RENTAL IN A RESORT STYLE LIVING ~ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED & UPGRADED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH HOME.
Results within 1 mile of Rio Verde
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
17952 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17952 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1921 sqft
**HOME AWAY FROM HOME VACATION RENTAL!! BEAUTIFULLY PRISTINE fully furnished rental!! 2 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1906 SqFt with an open great room floor plan.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
17996 E SILVER SAGE Lane
17996 East Silver Sage Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1948 sqft
HOME AWAY FROM HOME*** ALL THE COMFORTS YOU WANT IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH RENTAL. JUST IMAGINE RELAXING ON THE FRONT OR BACK PATIO WATCHING ONE OF THE AMAZING ARIZONA SUNSETS SURROUNDED BY DESERT & MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 10 miles of Rio Verde
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
$
5 Units Available
Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1030 sqft
Luxurious community features fire pit, fitness center and relaxing spa. Apartments include air conditioning, built-in microwave, full-size washer and dryers, and dishwasher. Located steps from McDowell Mountain Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
$
17 Units Available
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom suites with high-end finishes and lots of sunlight. Great location on the lake with fountain and mountain views. Community features multiple pools, a fitness center and parking.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16336 E Arrow Dr. A
16336 East Arrow Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1244 sqft
FURNISHED Condo RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautiful condo with views and very private, back is fenced and backs to wash, with 2 bedroom 2 bath & has1/2 bath
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118
17131 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath, 1 car garage, Az. room with mountain views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16540 El Lago #19
16540 East El Lago Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1880 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Beautifully furnished lower level condo in the gated community of Villa Estates, great location with walking distance
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9750 Monterey #29
9750 N Monterey Dr, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1188 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Fully furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with queen beds, 2 bath, master has walk-in handicap accessible shower
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16216 Rosetta #31
16216 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo located in La Vida Buena, great location with walking distance to shopping &
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14645 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.#204
14645 North Fountain Hills Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - ** **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nice 2 bedroom upper level condo Queen bed in master, 2 twins & Queen Sofa Sleeper, located in a quiet complex,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16354 Palisades #4-101
16354 E Palisades Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
969 sqft
FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES- Nicely furnished lower level condo, 2 bedrooms with Queen & Double beds, 2 baths, fireplace, covered patio, inside
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
16255 E ROSETTA Drive
16255 East Rosetta Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1120 sqft
Booked for 2020 Jan-Mar but available from now to end of Dec.NO PETS. TRULY THE GOOD LIFE IN THE HEART OF FOUNTAIN HILLS. DECORATED EXQUISITELY IN WARM CONTEMPORARY COLORS AND UPSCALE FURNISHINGS, THIS 2 BD, 1.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
17108 E KINGSTREE Boulevard
17108 East Kingstree Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1407 sqft
MAGNIFICENT GOLF COURSE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW CONDO IN QUIET, RESTFUL 4 CONDO CLUSTER. INCLUDES ROOMY 2 CAR GARAGE, 2.5 BATHS AND 2 EXTRA SPACIOUS BEDROOMS THAT OPEN ONTO A BREATHTAKING GREATROOM WITH VIEWS OF RED ROCK AND DESERT CANYON GOLF COURSE.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Firerock
1 Unit Available
16233 E LOMBARD Place
16233 East Lombard Place, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2261 sqft
MAGNIFICENT LUXURY SEASONAL 2 BD/2 BTH FULLY FURNISHED CONDO IN GATED GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION: BALERA AT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB. INCREDIBLE MOUNTAIN AND LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE VIEWS ...
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Troon Village
1 Unit Available
11538 E DIAMOND CHOLLA Drive
11538 East Diamond Cholla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1743 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental in Troon Village. 2 bedrooms, plus bunkroom/office, 2.5 baths.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
14481 N KINGS Way
14481 North Kings Way, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
997 sqft
Immaculate remodeled single family home all on one level, no step Your own private pool, backyard enclosed for an extended living area. The home backs to a wash, no rear neighbors and is located in a quiet community of Courtside Villas.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
13013 N PANORAMA Drive
13013 North Panorama Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1894 sqft
AVAIL NOW THRU END OF NOV Desirable Fountainhead Condo- Beautiful Views, Fantastic Location, Gated Community, this one has it ALL!2 Bedroom + Den, Great Room and Split Bedroom design w Dining Area, and spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZ