16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ

1 Unit Available
5443 Primavera Drive
5443 S Primavera Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1513 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den, 2 car garage close to shopping. Situated right across the street from 1 of 2 community pools. Full fenced back yard with beautiful mountain views.
1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
3653 Wendell Ave C
3653 Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
765 sqft
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743 Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash.

1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)
2 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
3 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$980
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

1 Unit Available
Riviera
2088 Riviera Boulevard
2088 Riviera Blvd, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$625
2970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2088 Riviera Boulevard in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
2642 Sanctuary Drive
2642 Sanctuary Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1597 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 55+ Community - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath with an office, in the Canyon Trails community in Fox Creek, off the parkway. Attached garage, side yard parking for RV or other outdoor toys. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5881106)

1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

1 Unit Available
Riviera
2156 Del Rey Drive
2156 Del Rey Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1374 sqft
This Home is on a double lot completely fenced. Central A/C. Home is all electric, also features RV Parking and Hook Ups. Huge carport, Large patio, and 2 large Sheds. Large Walk in Close.

1 Unit Available
Riviera
2120 Hermosa Dr
2120 Hermosa Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$595
528 sqft
bhcrent.com Pets allowed with Owner's approval, 528 Sq. Ft. 2 bedroom 1 bath Single Mobile Home. NO CENTRAL A/C WINDOW UNITS ONLY. Ready to rent.
6 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 Unit Available
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3550 Bay Sands #1038
3550 Bay Sands Drive, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$875
1044 sqft
bottom floor partially furnished unit, some furniture in unit, complex has 2 heated pools, workout room, tennis courts and community center. NO PETS OR SMOKING.

1 Unit Available
Desert Foothills Estates
2980 Camino Encanto
2980 Camino Encanto, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Home built in 1999 with 2bdrms,den/office, 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. 1400 SqFt. Landscaped front and rear yard. Well built home, features split floor plan, breakfast area, laundry room. Master bath has a large garden tub.

1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3440 Dry Gulch
3440 Dry Gulch Drive, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
55+ Townhouse - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhouse in quiet 55+ community! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5869708)

1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3249 Del Monte
3249 Del Monte Street, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$795
1056 sqft
2 bed 2 bath in Monte Del Sol! Split floor plan, casual dining, breakfast bar, Arizona room, and shed are just a few of the things this home has to offer.

