Apartment List
/
AZ
/
el mirage
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM

104 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Arizona Brisas
1 Unit Available
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of El Mirage
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Roseview
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11108 W TIFFANY Court
11108 West Tiffany Court, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1311 sqft
Very nice seasonal home in the heart of Sun City! Offering all the home amenities for a comfortable stay, close to everything! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, flat screen TVs in the spacious living room and every bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11006 W CANTERBURY Drive
11006 West Canterbury Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Drive up to this low maintenance front yard. Enter into this spacious floorplan. This home has been freshly painted and all new tiled floors. The Arizona room is enclosed so that provides much more living area. 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
12123 W BELL Road
12123 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
693 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental~High season pricing $2,250~Low season pricing $1020 ~You'll love the charm of this furnished, one bedroom condo in Surprise.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10806 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10806 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1119 sqft
MOVE IN READY REMODELED HOME. NEW ROOF. NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING. NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP, FAUCET, AND DISHWASHER. NEW VANITY AND TOILET. 2 BED/2 BATH FULLY FURNISHED. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SHASTA MODEL. DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10724 W ROUNDELAY Circle
10724 West Roundelay Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1411 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom home in highly desirable active adult community. Custom accent paint & lots of stylish finishes. Spacious tiled kitchen features corian counters and upgraded cabinets with hardware.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
12221 W Bell Rd #201
12221 West Bell Road, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
796 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SPRINGS CONDOMINIUM is available for immediate move in! Property comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the unit.
Results within 5 miles of El Mirage
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
68 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
50 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
3 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Community Description
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sun City
12 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
982 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1024 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1084 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Marley Park
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Sierra Verde
40 Units Available
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1136 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1100 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.

June 2020 El Mirage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Mirage Rent Report. El Mirage rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Mirage rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 El Mirage Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Mirage Rent Report. El Mirage rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Mirage rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

El Mirage rent trends were flat over the past month

El Mirage rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in El Mirage stand at $780 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. El Mirage's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in El Mirage over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    El Mirage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in El Mirage, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. El Mirage is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • El Mirage's median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in El Mirage.
    • While rents in El Mirage fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Las Vegas (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Albuquerque (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Mirage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in El Mirage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Mirage 3 BedroomsEl Mirage Apartments with Balcony
    El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Mirage Apartments with ParkingEl Mirage Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    El Mirage Cheap PlacesEl Mirage Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Mirage Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
    Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
    Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College