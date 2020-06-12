/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1006 W LINDBERGH Avenue
1006 West Lindbergh Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
Great four bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two dens . Large rooms throughout, two living rooms, and spacious kitchen. This house features a beautiful backyard, with a pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
944 W STARVIEW Avenue
944 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1105 N COTA Lane
1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2249 W PINKLEY Avenue
2249 West Pinkley Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
Large 2287 sg ft home in Heartlaand Ranch, This is a very spacious home! There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a huge loft area. Large backyard, presently landscaped with rock. Master bedroom is upstairs.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
924 W STARVIEW Avenue
924 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
808 W RAYMOND Street
808 Raymond Street, Coolidge, AZ
BRAND NEW 2020 Single Story Home in an upcoming area in Coolidge!! Six ceiling fans in a four bedroom house, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1050 W KACHINA Drive
1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
202 S 16TH Street
202 South 16th Street, Coolidge, AZ
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home - This home is unique in every way, as soon as you enter the home you will notice soft grey walls, perfectly painted and a charming staircase leading you to three bedrooms and a large loft upstairs - while the master
Results within 1 mile of Coolidge
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3158 E PICACHO Drive
3158 East Picacho Drive, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Mobile home. 2 baths,rooms have individual AC units, so you can cool as much or as little of the house as you wish. Huge lot, with lots of space for you and your stuff. Come check out this great price on a large rental house.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4613 N SIGNAL PEAK Road
4613 North Signal Peak Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2162 sqft
Summer in Arizona just got better! Custom 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on Acreage! As you walk into the home you will find a large living room, with a kitchen fit for a queen! There is no shortage of comfort and style in this home, making it perfect for a
Results within 5 miles of Coolidge
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Florence Park
401 E Stewart St, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
936 sqft
Your Home: Florence Park Apartments in Florence, AZ offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances and is pet friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5590 W. Victory Way
5590 West Victory Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1480 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1480 Sq. Ft. - Anthem Merrill Ranch - You will be proud to call this beautiful 3/2 bath open floor plan home. Artificial turf in front/back yards makes for easy landscape maintenance. All the amenities include a 43,000 sq.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7347 W Millerton Way
7347 West Millerton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1449 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Merrill Ranch Parkway Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4196 N POTOMAC Drive
4196 North Potomac Drive, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2494 sqft
This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way
7498 West Pleasant Oak Way, Florence, AZ
Beautiful 2 Level Home home with high-end upgrades and a 3-car tandem garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
3759 N Astoria Dr
3759 N Astoria Dr, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1759 sqft
Located Near Hunt Hwy and Merrill Ranch Pkwy - NEW BUILD! NEVER LIVED IN! Many new features and open floorplan is sure to please. Hurry it will not last! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
6289 W Admiral Way
6289 West Admiral Way, Florence, AZ
Prestigious Anthem Community now has this stylish fully firnished Quartz model available. Manicured lawn in front and back. Beautiful custom pool just off of the fully extended covered patio. This home has 5 BR's with three as Master BR suites.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1740 East Fontana Drive
1740 East Fontana Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
AVAILABLE 7/15 ***Brand new, builder model with tons of upgrades.*** 4 bed, 2 bath house with 2 car garage in Casa Grande. Front loading washer and Dryer included. $1,900 security deposit required. $250 refundable cleaning fee.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
5636 W Valor Way
5636 W Valor Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 2020** Fantastic FURNISHED single story home available to short rental time frames. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom come furnished. The 3rd bed is empty of furniture. Price includes utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Colony Apartments
351 N Peart Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1159 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and ample storage space. Gaze at the sunset from private patio or balcony. Near multiple shopping and dining locations.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3427 E Desert Moon Trail
3427 East Desert Moon Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1394 sqft
Rancho Bella Vista Single-Story Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.