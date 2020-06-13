Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
3210 Birch PL
3210 Birch Place, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1726 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Whirlpool tub and step-in shower in master bathroom, fireplace with custom built-ins, double walk-in closets, deck, and fenced yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5005 Roxbury
5005 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1628 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brick home with open floor plan and split bedroom plan. Faux-wood floor in living room, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4950 White Tail
4950 White Tail Way, Johnson, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1939 sqft
Great central location. New FAUX-WOOD flooring in living room. Bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2501 Bowman Drive - A
2501 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2581 Bowman Drive - B
2581 Bowman Drive, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1158 sqft
Cute duplex with open floor plan and plenty of storage! 3 bed, 2 bath. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms & an added private storage room on back of home. Lovely backyard (not fully fenced). Plenty of windows for a bright, cheery home.
Results within 1 mile of Johnson
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Johnson
13 Units Available
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
3473 Northwood AVE
3473 North Northwood Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1204 sqft
Cute brick home in great central location near the I-49 bypass, shopping and dining. Fenced yard, deck, sunken living room, fireplace, blinds and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4254 Meadow Creek CIR
4254 Northeast Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$950
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AC replaced in 2019, one bed, one bath condo with covered balcony located on the third floor. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included. easy to show and move in ready and centrally located. Property is also listed for sale see ml#1126011

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2446 Jean ST
2446 Jean Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2138 sqft
Nice 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, finished basement on large landscaped lot with wooden deck and privacy fence. $1,500 month rent, $1,500 rent deposit. NO PETS! No Smokers.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
308 Fairway Circle #A
308 Fairway Cir, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1122 sqft
Cute townhome in quiet Springdale community just 5 minutes to the Northwest Arkansas Mall and shopping district. Convenient to I-49. Two bed, 1.5 bath with large living room, and plenty of storage space. All appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Johnson
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Mount Sequoyah South
19 Units Available
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
23 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
923 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Huntingdon
1 Unit Available
2602 E Sweetbriar DR
2602 East Sweetbriar Drive, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$995
1296 sqft
Wood type flooring on main level, carpet upstairs, located on paradise golf course and trial system, sought after location, reserved parking, balcony and patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Jennings Plus
1 Unit Available
488 Block AVE
488 South Block Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1915 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The SoFay Farmhouse is a luxurious new home in South Fayetteville (SoFay) nestled only a 1/2-MILE away from the town square and 1 MILE from the U of A.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 W Dickson ST
241 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1136 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Located directly atop a longtime Fayetteville staple, "Dickson Street Liquor," you'll

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
241 Mountain ST
241 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1808 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! The unique Southwest Mountain Inn is the perfect location for walking anywhere! Just *1 BLOCK* from the Fayetteville town square & a *1/2-MILE* from the University of Arkansas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Asbell
1 Unit Available
2221 W Deane ST
2221 West Deane Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom quad-plex unit conveniently located to I49 access and less than a 10 minute drive to U of A campus! Open concept living area with eat in kitchen and back patio off living room. All appliances included and washer and dryer provided.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2757 W Cottonwillow WY
2757 West Cottonwillow Way, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
Beautiful townhouse off I49! Townhouse has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with open concept layout. Kitchen and living area are complete with walk out patio, pantry, island, and all appliances. Large open, shared green space/backyard.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
299 Noble LN
299 East Noble Lane, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1438 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Modern luxury home! A stay at the Abshier means a PERFECT central Fayetteville

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
104 W Spring ST
104 West Spring Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
2236 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! All properties are nightly rentals, please inquire about nightly, weekly, or monthly stays! Downtown location is perfect for travelers wanting to get the full Fayetteville
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Johnson, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Johnson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

