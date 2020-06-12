Apartment List
/
AL
/
phenix city
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:10 AM

20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
25 Units Available
District at Phenix City
2698 College Dr, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$969
1525 sqft
The District at Phenix City provides residents with a peaceful, comfortable and tranquil oasis nestled in East Alabama. Conveniently enjoy a short walk to Troy State University and an easy drive to downtown Phenix City, Columbus, and Fort Benning.

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
809 13th Ct A
809 13th Ct, Phenix City, AL
2 Bedrooms
$837
1105 sqft
$837 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296565 809 13TH CT Phenix City AL 36867 2 beds 2 baths 1105 sq ft Lot size 7405 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
Results within 1 mile of Phenix City
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$940
1119 sqft
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Columbus
1 Unit Available
1201 Front Avenue #321
1201 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1448 sqft
Elegant, Riverfront Property! - This loft features granite counter tops throughout and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the convenience of a fitness center and out grills on site.
Results within 5 miles of Phenix City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
5 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
42 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
Results within 10 miles of Phenix City
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$809
1264 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
8 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1471 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$910
1099 sqft
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6224 Olde Towne Dr Apt B
6224 Old Towne Drive, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
EASY LIVING! Terrific 2 BR 2 BA Duplex with over 1100 SF, Lovely Living Room, Gleaming Wood Floors, Charming Kitchen plus Separate Dining Room, w/ Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal, and Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Flat Rock Road
6010 Flat Rock Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1285 sqft
Renovated Farmhouse Located in Midland! - Charming, remodeled home with all new cabinetry, paint and appliances! Lawn care is included! The leasing of this home does not include the use of any of the pasture land surrounding the home or use of the

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6317 Milgen Road - Unit 4
6317 Milgen Road, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Flat Rock Square Condo's - Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle in this move-in ready condo at Flatrock Square! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo is freshly painted, has brand new carpet.

June 2020 Phenix City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phenix City Rent Report. Phenix City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phenix City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Phenix City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Phenix City Rent Report. Phenix City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Phenix City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Phenix City rent trends were flat over the past month

Phenix City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Phenix City stand at $612 for a one-bedroom apartment and $761 for a two-bedroom. Phenix City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Columbus Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Phenix City, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phenix City metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Alabama as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Phenix City metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Phenix City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Phenix City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Phenix City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Phenix City's median two-bedroom rent of $761 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Phenix City.
    • While Phenix City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Phenix City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Phenix City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Phenix City 1 BedroomsPhenix City 2 BedroomsPhenix City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhenix City 3 BedroomsPhenix City Apartments with BalconyPhenix City Apartments with Garage
    Phenix City Apartments with GymPhenix City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhenix City Apartments with ParkingPhenix City Apartments with PoolPhenix City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Phenix City Cheap PlacesPhenix City Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhenix City Luxury PlacesPhenix City Pet Friendly PlacesPhenix City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Columbus, GAAuburn, AL
    LaGrange, GA
    Opelika, AL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeAuburn University
    Columbus State UniversityLaGrange College
    Columbus Technical College