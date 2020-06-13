Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Madison, AL with balcony

Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
123 BAMBI LANE
123 Bambi Lane, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
Beautiful full brick open floor plan home. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Situated on a corner lot. New granite in the kitchen & baths & new beveled subway tile backslash. New satin nickel door knobs & hinges.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
128 Meadowglade Lane
128 Meadowglade Ln, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2143 sqft
Move-In Ready by July 1st.....Lovely 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Madison City Schools!! This home is Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops and wood floors and is equipped with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
190 Shelton Road
190 Shelton Road, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
918 sqft
Large 2 bed 2 bath in Madison. Close to 565 and 72. Plenty of storage including outside storage on your Patio. We have a great playground and a salt water pool! Email me at Forestpark190@gmail.com for more information or call 256-772-3662.

1 of 32

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
114 SPRINGFIELD LANE
114 Springfield Lane, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1142249 to view more pictures of this property. Totally Updated 3 Bed & 2 Bath House.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
258 Mountain Creek Drive
258 Mountain Creek Drive, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
Move-in ready home in Knox Creek! Lawn care provided throughout the Summer of 2020. This open floor plan is a great space for entertaining friends or family.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
13366 Dickens Ln
13366 Dickens Lane, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac ranch with updates galore! The versatile, open-concept design features a vaulted ceiling in the family room, new wood flooring, and gorgeous stone fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ashbury Woods Apartments
21 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1366 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Addison Park Apts
18 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$970
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
123 Timberland Trace
123 Timberland Trace, Madison County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in Madison AL. The home has a fenced in back yard and a deck. The flooring is hardwood and the rooms are carpet. The closets have plenty of room for storage with additional storage space in the garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Maple Ridge
1 Unit Available
127 Maple Ridge Blvd.
127 Maple Ridge Boulevard Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2490 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bathroom brick 2 story in the heart of Madison. This home has 2 living areas to include a formal living room and an upstairs loft. Entertain in the formal living room and dining room. Enjoy a family bbq on the covered patio.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shadow Springs
1 Unit Available
240 Shadow Court SW
240 Shadow Court SW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2468 sqft
240 SHADOW COURT - MOVE IN READY FOUR BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME MINUTES FROM REDSTONE ARSENAL, PUBLIX AND TOWN MADISON.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Madison, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Madison renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

