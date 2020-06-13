Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Fairhope, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
3 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Shepherds Loop
202 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1726 sqft
Great New Home for Rent in Jasper, Al...

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
751 Prospect Ave.
751 Prospect Street, Fairhope, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
751 Prospect Ave. Available 07/02/20 Fairhope Cottage - Cozy two bedroom cottage just a short walk to downtown Fairhope. Enjoy afternoons on the front porch or quiet back deck. Surrounded by lovely trees on a corner lot.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
321 Lennox Square
321 Lennox Square, Fairhope, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2520 sqft
Like new home in mint condition on the square in Stone Creek. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout except wet areas, amazing kitchen with Bosch stainless appliances and center island with bar and tiled back-splash.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
371 S Church Street
371 South Church Street, Fairhope, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2178 sqft
This is it!!! The perfect one level home on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Fairhope and the Bay. New roof, hot water heater and new HVAC. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, split bedroom plan. Kitchen has granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Fairhope
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6576 WINDING BROOK DRIVE N
6576 North Winding Brook Drive, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
2100 sqft
Awesome sunsets! Living on vacation everyday! Steps away from Mobile Bay, private beach and pier. This Montrose 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is move-in ready and completely renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Fairhope
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
106 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
31 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$932
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
15 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9316 Marchand Ave
9316 Marchand Avenue, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms available in sought after Sehoy Subdivision! All wood and tile flooring! Large kitchen, formal dining, and living room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
24523 Austin Road
24523 Austin Rd, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2560 sqft
Welcome to this stunning new Truland Home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2323 sqft
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
206 Van Buren Street - 1
206 Van Buren St, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1182 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome very conveniently located to everything and less than a mile from I-10. Tile and luxury vinyl plank throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Fairhope
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$865
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
15 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Spanish Fort Town Center
30000 Town Center Ave, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$899
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1142 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Fort Town Center!Spanish Fort offers beautifully designed 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes featuring top notch amenities in a prime location.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Confederate Dr
115 Confederate Drive, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1900 sqft
Recently renovated Spanish Fort Estates 3 Bedroom available mid-May. Fenced in yard, carport, storage shed with heating and cooling. Spectacular views of Mobile Bay. Please call/text for showing appointment!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12280 Stroh Rd
12280 Stroh Road, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom / 2 bath conveniently located off Hwy 31 in Spanish Fort.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairhope, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairhope renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

