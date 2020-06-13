/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairhope, AL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
3 Units Available
Palladian at Fairhope
8132 Gayfer Road Ext, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1455 sqft
Great location, close to Fairhope City Parks and Rec and Fairhoper's Community Park. Community includes fitness center, emergency maintenance and flexible leases. Homes have vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and faux wood floors.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
198 Units Available
The Retreat at Fairhope Village
300 Fly Creek Avenue, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1609 sqft
The Retreat at Fairhope Village is NOW OPEN! This brand new property has an impressive amenity package including a resort style pool, state of the art workout facility and natural preserve walking trail along Fly Creek.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Shepherds Loop
202 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1726 sqft
Great New Home for Rent in Jasper, Al...
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Easton Cir.
113 Easton Circle, Fairhope, AL
113 Easton Cir. Available 07/16/20 Rock Creek 4 Bedroom home - Beautiful home in Rock Creek! Custom kitchen with stainless and Center Island. Butler's pantry and glazed cabinetry. Breakfast bar and separate formal dining room.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
321 Lennox Square
321 Lennox Square, Fairhope, AL
Like new home in mint condition on the square in Stone Creek. 10 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout except wet areas, amazing kitchen with Bosch stainless appliances and center island with bar and tiled back-splash.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
371 S Church Street
371 South Church Street, Fairhope, AL
This is it!!! The perfect one level home on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Fairhope and the Bay. New roof, hot water heater and new HVAC. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, split bedroom plan. Kitchen has granite countertops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
149 Cypress Lane
149 Cypress Lane, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
Well maintained 3 bed 2 bath in the Spring Lake Subdivision.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
158 Shepherds Loop
158 Shepherd Court, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1804 sqft
This beautifully constructed 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1804 square feet of living is the perfect rental!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
499 Oak Street
499 Oak Street, Fairhope, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Live in a new community that is very family oriented and safe at Grandview Estates! Walk into an extra large living room with laminated vinyl plank luxury flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Fairhope
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:53am
9 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6576 WINDING BROOK DRIVE N
6576 North Winding Brook Drive, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
2100 sqft
Awesome sunsets! Living on vacation everyday! Steps away from Mobile Bay, private beach and pier. This Montrose 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is move-in ready and completely renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Fairhope
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
31 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$932
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Audubon Park
8160 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1291 sqft
Spacious homes with a fireplace, extended ceilings and ceramic tile. Community includes a resort-style pool, tennis courts and laundry center. Easy access to US 98. Near Rock Creek Golf Club and close to downtown Mobile.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
106 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Palladian at Daphne
27821 Alabama 181, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2007 sqft
Luxurious homes feature 17-foot vaulted ceilings, crown molding and walk-in closets. Community has pool, fitness center and movie theater. Located just minutes from Daphne High School, as well as favorite local shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
6 Units Available
The Palladian at Jubilee Ridge
8254 County Road 64, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
2007 sqft
Beautiful neighborhood, close to Mobile Bay and Huntingdon College. Community includes fitness center, clubhouse and pool. Units feature attached garages, private driveways and gourmet kitchens.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9316 Marchand Ave
9316 Marchand Avenue, Baldwin County, AL
Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathrooms available in sought after Sehoy Subdivision! All wood and tile flooring! Large kitchen, formal dining, and living room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
24523 Austin Road
24523 Austin Rd, Baldwin County, AL
Welcome to this stunning new Truland Home.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11795 Halcyon Loop
11795 Halcyon Loop, Baldwin County, AL
Beautiful ARK Builders home in Avalon for lease. Four spacious bedrooms, separate dining room, high ceilings, office/game room and 2.5 baths on a large, beautifully landscaped lot in one of Daphne's most sought-after neighborhoods.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
260 Montclair Loop
260 Montclair Loop, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1538 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home on Montclair Loop in Lake Forest Subdivision in Daphne. Attached carport, large kitchen, living room, nice sized bedrooms and baths.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
8785 Bainbridge Drive
8785 Bainbridge Drive, Daphne, AL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8785 Bainbridge Drive in Daphne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Fairhope
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Similar Pages
Fairhope 1 BedroomsFairhope 2 BedroomsFairhope 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairhope 3 BedroomsFairhope Apartments with Balcony
Fairhope Apartments with GarageFairhope Apartments with GymFairhope Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairhope Apartments with ParkingFairhope Apartments with Pool