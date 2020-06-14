Apartment List
33 Apartments for rent in Alabaster, AL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alabaster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,910
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
217 Lacey Ave
217 Lacey Ave, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2008 sqft
Wonderful home in Alabaster! - Property Id: 299240 This 3 bedroom/2 bath has tile and hardwood floors in dining room, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, screened in porch with storage closet make this home a dream.
Results within 5 miles of Alabaster

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
397 Camden Cove Circle
397 Camden Cove Circle, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1374 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, laminate flooring in the kitchen, and tile in

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
142 Sugar Drive
142 Sugar Drive, Pelham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, and tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 St. Charles Drive
122 St Charles Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
122 St. Charles Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Home in the Heart of Helena - Available to View!!! - Call today to schedule a viewing!! Located in the Heart of Helena, this 3BR/2BA home all on one level is ready for immediate possession.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Hampton Dr
201 Hampton Lane, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly*/ No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the kitchen,

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
116 DAVENTRY DR
116 Daventry Drive, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Daventry Subdivision in Calera, AL. Conveniently located approximately 1 mile to I-65, and 6 miles from Alabaster Colonial shopping mall. Subdivision has own private community pool that’s perfect for family and kids.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1203 Village Trail
1203 Village Trail, Calera, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1302 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent OR evenly split over the lease terms, IF leased and moved in before May 3rd! Come view this beautiful home in the Waterford neighborhood of Calera! It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and plenty

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
102 Canyon Trail
102 Canyon Park Trail, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1170 sqft
Beautiful, one-story, updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house has shiny hardwood flooring in the living room and a lovely gas log fireplace. Blinds on the windows throughout the house.
Results within 10 miles of Alabaster
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
18 Units Available
700 Riverchase
700 Garden Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$816
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1258 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, 24-hr laundry, pool, and a playground. Easy access to Highway 150, US 31, and US 280.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$734
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Rocky Ridge
1000 Autumn Wood Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
The Retreat apartment homes have contemporary kitchens with granite-inspired countertops and black appliances. There is a state-of-the-art fitness center and basketball courts on-site. Easy access to shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
31 Units Available
Abbey at Riverchase
3708 Lodge Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1320 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off I-65 and Highway 31. Residents enjoy patios or balconies, hardwood floors and black appliances. Community offers fitness center, pools and game room.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 05:23am
8 Units Available
Wildwood Apartment Homes
601 Wildbrook Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$755
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1680 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Beat the heat in the pool during hot days. Easy access to I-65. Near shopping, dining and entertainment at the Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
92 Units Available
The Park at Hoover
2135 Centennial Drive, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$785
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$834
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1520 sqft
The Park at Hoover offers Studios, One, Two, and Three bedroom apartment homes in 15 unique floor plan styles that are sure to suit your needs. Our apartment homes are appointed with all the features you have been searching for in your new abode.
Verified

Last updated June 11 at 02:39pm
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
469 Dogwood Cir
469 Dogwood Circle, Shelby County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2942 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** Wow!! This house has everything!! Huge lot, open floor plan, AMAZING kitchen, 400 square foot deck, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms - located in Hoover area!! This house has 2900 square feet and everything is new in

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
8152 Hopewell Rd
8152 Hopewell Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1542 sqft
Are you searching for a 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Bessemer? This is the home for you! It's nestled on 3.1 acres of land with a 2-car garage with extra room for storage and paved parking.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4009 Goodwin Rd
4009 Goodwin Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1416 sqft
Check out this amazing 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Bessemer. It features a front covered porch great for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. It also includes a spacious living room and den area.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
28 Magnolia Way
28 Magnolia Way, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$975
1479 sqft
This amazing home is a MUST SEE!! This 4 bedroom/ 2 bath house is newly remodeled; complete with new flooring, tile, fixtures, paint and many more features! Call us today to schedule your appointment at 205-410-8785
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Alabaster, AL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alabaster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

