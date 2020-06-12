/
103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, WI
10 Units Available
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
2 Units Available
1633 on the Park
1633 West Bender Road, Glendale, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1633 on the Park in Glendale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Contact for Availability
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
Contact for Availability
820, 826, 835 E Henry Clay
820 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to the Henry Clay Court Apartments located at 820-834 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Riverwest
1 Unit Available
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$855
670 sqft
Modern, small, well-kept building across from Kern Park. Quiet. Off-street parking. Near Capitol Drive bus line.
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Contact for Availability
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.
Rufus King
1 Unit Available
4369 N 19th St
4369 North 19th Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
THIS UNIT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2020 RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $695!
Williamsburg Heights
1 Unit Available
3536 N. 3rd Street - 1
3536 North 3rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1053 sqft
RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO 795$ FOR APPLICATIONS APPROVED BY 20TH OF MAY2020 interior Features Bedroom Information Master Bedroom Dimensions: 10 x 10 Master Bedroom Level: Main Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 10 Bedroom 2 Level: Main Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 10
Williamsburg Heights
1 Unit Available
3707 N. 6th Ave - 1
3707 N 6th St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1336 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED Single Family residence
1 Unit Available
129 W Calumet Rd
129 West Calumet Road, Fox Point, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Available July 1st. 1 year Lease. Very charming, updated ranch in desirable Fox Point. Two good size bedrooms, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and cool retro bath make this house a real gem for the right resident.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Brewer's Hill
10 Units Available
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
4 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$970
1002 sqft
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Kilbourn Town
32 Units Available
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Oakwood
5 Units Available
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1273 sqft
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Wyrick Park
5 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Lower East Side
1 Unit Available
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
Kilbourn Town
11 Units Available
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1335 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Historic Third Ward
28 Units Available
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
Historic Third Ward
4 Units Available
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1403 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
Lower East Side
12 Units Available
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
