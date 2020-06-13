/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Walla Walla, WA
Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1289 sqft
Great location just minutes from Walla Walla Community College, Whitman College, and Walla Walla Airport. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has maintenance services, parking garage, and gym.
529 Liberty St
529 Liberty Street, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming Blue Bungalow - Property Id: 293158 Recently renovated, new second full bath, central heating and cooling, gas range appliances, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
6 Boyer Dr
6 Boyer Drive, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home on Corner Lot - This beautifully remodeled home is in great condition. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main areas, as well as new tile and stainless steel appliances give a fresh and clean feel.
803 S 2nd Ave
803 South 2nd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA
803 S 2nd *Two-Story Craftsman with Fenced Backyard, Lots of Storage, Close to Downtown* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
216 Bellevue Ave
216 North Bellevue Street, Walla Walla, WA
216 Bellevue Avenue *Five Bedrooms/Two Baths, Gas Fireplace, Covered Patio* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.
356 S 3rd. St.
356 S 3rd Ave, Walla Walla, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1684 sqft
356 S 3rd. St. Available 06/20/20 **PENDING APPLICATIONS** Turn of the century home - Built in 1900 this home has lots of character, custom woodwork, lots of windows, antique doors, basement for storage and so much more.
510 Holly Street
510 Holly Street, Walla Walla, WA
510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2
875 SE Sentry Dr.
875 Southeast Sentry Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2542 sqft
875 SE Sentry Dr.
617 SE 6th
617 Southeast 6th Street, College Place, WA
Beautiful Split level home with hardwood floors - This large home has hard floors throughout the top floor, separate dining space with sliding doors onto a large deck great for entertaining, nice bonus area in the basement with a wood stove, and a
890 SE Parkside Place
890 Parkside Place, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1373 sqft
890 SE Parkside Place Available 07/08/20 890 SE Parkside Pl *Located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek* *HOA Fees, Water & Sewer Included with Rent* - Single Family Home located in Phase I of the Villages of Garrison Creek community of
Blalock Orchards
403 SW 2nd St
403 Southwest 2nd Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1329 sqft
Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home With New Flooring & Paint - This is a comfortable 3 bedroom 2 bath residence with a large fenced yard. It has a sun room and dining area, and a basement with lots of storage space.
1153 SW Carver
1153 Southwest Carver Street, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1201 sqft
**PENDING APPLICATIONS** 1153 SW Carver - Built in 2011 this well maintained home has a mix of tile flooring, carpet in living room and bedrooms, plenty of storage and natural light. Fully fenced backyard with patio space.
Blalock Orchards
226 W. Whitman
226 West Whitman Drive, College Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
Great home close to University - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home with finished basement, patio/deck space. Lots of natural light, recent updates include wood floors, paint, lighting, kitchen redo with stainless steel appliances.