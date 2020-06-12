/
2 bedroom apartments
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Graham, WA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1057 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Graham
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
South Hill
6 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Rollingbay
47 Units Available
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frederickson
1 Unit Available
17814 75th Ave E
17814 75th Avenue East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1064 sqft
Edgewater at South Hill townhome in Puyallup ! 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms and 3 stories. - Multilevel Condo Town-home in Edgewater Townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Frederickson
6 Units Available
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Hill
2 Units Available
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
980 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
27 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Fife
4 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1013 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
980 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
17 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
999 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Park Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Parkland
7 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
890 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
971 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Midland
1 Unit Available
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1000 sqft
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
5011 157th Avenue Court East - D
5011 157th Avenue Court East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
840 sqft
*****IN-UNIT LAUNDRY!***** Beautifully Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Home! All New Everything! Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen, Full Size Washer & Dryer (In-Unit), New Stainless Appliances, Stone Countertops, New Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Wood-Plank Flooring
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Pease Ave
1807 Pease Avenue, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Two bedroom FIRST FLOOR apartment within a four-plex in a convenient location in downtown Sumner! Flat rate fee of $95 to be paid with rent pays for water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance! Coin-Operated laundry facilities on site.
