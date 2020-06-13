Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA with balcony

6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.

1 Unit Available
4121 AGENCY LOOP
4121 Agency Loop, Triangle, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
3374 sqft
Huge home right outside Quantico front gate. Backyard fenced w/6' board fence. Two car garage. Huge kitchen and morning room. Small deck. Community pool. Do not show without appointment. Available 6/6/20. 6 beds 3.5 baths, full finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Triangle

Williamstown
1 Unit Available
1808 FORT PULASKI COURT
1808 Fort Pulaski Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Levels townhouse with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Master Bedroom has own Bath. Patio and Storage space in the back yard. Please make $45/adult and 1st-month rent secure funds made out to Samson Properties.

1 Unit Available
18031 WILMER PORTER COURT
18031 Wilmer Porter Court, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
Beautifully updated stone front split level w/ 4Bedrooms / 3Baths.... W/New gutters. New HVAC, New floors.
Results within 5 miles of Triangle
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
4 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Rippon Landing
30 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
34 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.

1 Unit Available
2332 Harmsworth Dr
2332 Harmsworth Drive, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3469 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 YEARS YOUNG SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER POTOMAC SHORES!! INVITING FRONT PORCH, 2 STORY FOYER, HARDWOODS IN FOYER, KITCHEN AND HALL.

1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1650 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.

1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

Birchdale
1 Unit Available
14662 FORSYTHIA TERRACE
14662 Forsythia Terrace, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
Lovely 3 level, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced in backyard.

1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
3877 sqft
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.

Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1183 sqft
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.

1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.

1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.

Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2912 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.

Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15925 DOLPHIN DRIVE
15925 Dolphin Drive, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 3 Bath Bi Level in the Heart of Montclair Country Club * Steps to Dolphin Beach* Golf & Club Amenities, Golf Course, Pools, & More.

1 Unit Available
15135 KNICKERBOCKER DRIVE
15135 Knickerbocker Drive, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3025 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 3 level colonial with gleaming hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of counter space. Atrium doors off family room leading to a huge custom deck and fenced back yard.
City Guide for Triangle, VA

Who says that landscaped communities that are seeming extensions of their larger, lush surroundings are not in harmony with historical forts and military installations? Triangle, in Virginia, proves that nature and history can co-exist peacefully, if not luxuriously. Truly, Triangle is where an oasis of nature collides with historical treasures.

Triangle is located in Prince William County, Northern Virginia. It covers 2.6 square miles and is a Census-Designated Area or CDA, referring to areas with a concentration of population. As part of Prince William, which is among the highest income-earning counties in the United States, Triangle reaps the benefit in the form of lively tourism courtesy of its own lush parks, a first-rate golf course and military-themed attractions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Triangle, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Triangle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

