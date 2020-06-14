25 Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA with hardwood floors
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 6
1 of 32
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 44
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 33
1 of 38
1 of 12
Hopewell, Virginia, is considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States. The city of Hopewell is packed with incredible history and architecture. The oldest part of the city was first established by Sir Thomas Dale in 1613, and it has been an active community ever since.
Now is an excellent time to consider a move to Hopewell, Virginia. Demand for real estate has been gradually declining in recent years. Although real estate in Hopewell did not suffer much during the national real estate crash of 2008, median home prices have experienced a gradual decline. For potential residents looking to find rental homes in Hopewell, this is good news. Landlords are willing to offer a number of incentives, including all utilities paid and furnished apartments at a discounted rate to encourage potential tenants trying to find apartments in Hopewell. In addition, some landlords are willing to simplify rental and credit history checks in order to secure tenants as quickly as possible. Anyone considering a move to Hopewell will find particularly great value, considering the scenic views and quaint neighborhoods to be found in the city. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hopewell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.