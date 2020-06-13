37 Apartments for rent in Hopewell, VA with balcony
Hopewell, Virginia, is considered the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States. The city of Hopewell is packed with incredible history and architecture. The oldest part of the city was first established by Sir Thomas Dale in 1613, and it has been an active community ever since.
Now is an excellent time to consider a move to Hopewell, Virginia. Demand for real estate has been gradually declining in recent years. Although real estate in Hopewell did not suffer much during the national real estate crash of 2008, median home prices have experienced a gradual decline. For potential residents looking to find rental homes in Hopewell, this is good news. Landlords are willing to offer a number of incentives, including all utilities paid and furnished apartments at a discounted rate to encourage potential tenants trying to find apartments in Hopewell. In addition, some landlords are willing to simplify rental and credit history checks in order to secure tenants as quickly as possible. Anyone considering a move to Hopewell will find particularly great value, considering the scenic views and quaint neighborhoods to be found in the city. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hopewell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.